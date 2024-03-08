BP paid its boss £8m last year and clawed back £3m from old chief Looney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

BP paid its boss £8m last year and clawed back £3m from old chief Looney

By Press Association
The oil giant paid its boss more than £8 million last year (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The oil giant paid its boss more than £8 million last year (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

BP’s new boss was paid more than £8 million last year, before he took over the top job full time from his ousted predecessor.

Murray Auchincloss’s pay package consisted of more than £1.5 million in salary, benefits and cash in lieu of pension.

He was also handed a £1.8 million bonus, and a little under £4.7 million in shares that were linked to performance.

Mr Auchincloss was chief financial officer for most of 2023, but took over as interim chief executive in September when his predecessor stepped down.

In January the Canadian businessman was appointed permanent chief executive of BP.

His pay for 2023 is around £2 million more than he made in 2022 as finance boss.

The pay was revealed on Friday in the company’s annual report.

It also showed that former chief executive Bernard Looney’s pay package for 2023 saw him hand back £1.8 million to the business.

His pay was £1.2 million for the year, but the company clawed back nearly £3 million from him from past years’ pay.

Mr Looney left BP with immediate effect in September.

He was accused by the board of not being honest when discussing past romantic relationships with colleagues.

The board said it had initially been told about Mr Looney’s former relationships in May 2022 by an anonymous source.

It said that when questioned, Mr Looney disclosed “a small number of historical relationships with colleagues prior to becoming CEO”.

The company said it had not found any breach of BP’s code of conduct at the time, and was given assurances by Mr Looney around disclosure.

Bernard Looney resignation
BP clawed back nearly £3 million from Bernard Looney last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

But last year “further allegations of a similar nature” emerged and Mr Looney “did not profile details of all relationships”.

It brought the Irishman’s three-decade career with BP to a close.

It also cost him dearly financially.

The company later stripped him of a £32.4 million payout, saying he was responsible for “serious misconduct”.

Most of that money was £25 million in unvested share awards that he would have been handed based on performance.

But the business would also claw back some payments it had already made to Mr Looney, including half of his cash bonus in 2022.

The board said that he “should not retain any variable pay relating to service following the date of the misleading assurances”.

Alice Harrison, fossil fuels campaign leader at Global Witness, said: “The millions paid out to BP’s CEO contrast with the millions of Brits in energy poverty, showing the sickening reality of our broken energy system.

“People everywhere, struggling to feed their families or heat their homes, have every right to be angry at BP’s huge profits and payouts.”

She added: “The Government is missing the opportunity to introduce a serious windfall tax and CEO bonus tax.”