Home News Crime & Courts

Westhill driver jailed for hit-and-run crash that killed ‘one-in-a-million’ grandfather

Connor Wilson failed to reduce his speed approaching a junction and collided with a vehicle being driven by Gabriel Lungu.

By Dave Finlay
Gabriel Lungu, left, died after the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Image: DC Thomson
A speeding driver who fatally injured another motorist before fleeing from the crash scene was jailed for four years and four months today.

Connor Wilson failed to reduce his speed approaching a junction and collided with a vehicle being driven by Gabriel Lungu, who later died in hospital.

A judge told Wilson, 23, at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Only a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case.”

Lord Fairley said he read victim impact statements which made it “painfully apparent” the devastating effect of the loss of Mr Lungu for his partner and her son.

Wilson, formerly of Skene View, Westhill, earlier admitted causing the death of Mr Lungu on December 30 in 2021 by driving dangerously in Aberdeen.

The judge told him if he was convicted of the offence after a trial he would have faced a jail sentence of six years and six months.

Wilson, who has a previous conviction for careless driving, admitted driving at a grossly excessive speed in a residential area of the city with a front tyre that was deflated.

He failed to adhere to road signs and markings on Hilton Avenue and to reduce his speed on the approach to the junction with Hilton Drive. He also failed to give way to other road users.

Driver lied to police

Lord Fairley told Wilson: “At the time of this incident you did not hold a valid driving licence.” Wilson’s licence was previously revoked.

The judge disqualified him from driving for eight years and two months and told him he would have to sit and pass an extended test if he ever wished to hold a licence again.

After the crash Wilson and his passenger fled from the scene and he later claimed to police that he was in the car but did not drive it.

The court heard that forensic analysis placed him in the driver’s seat of the VW Golf and his DNA was found on the steering wheel.

He was caught on footage driving at 56mph seconds before the collision in an area with a 30mph limit and an advisory recommendation of 20mph for motorists.

The judge was previously shown footage of a drive-through at the scene with ‘give way’ signs and circular panels painted with the 20 mph advisory limit.

Death ‘has left a hole in our family that can never be filled’

Construction worker Mr Lungu, 43, was Romanian and moved to the UK in 2011.

After the crash he managed to get out of the extensively damaged vehicle he was driving but was in pain and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It was discovered the handyman had sustained a ruptured vein and he underwent emergency surgery but died from abdominal injuries following the crash.

In a statement, Mr Lungu’s family said his death “has left a hole in our family that can never be filled” and that “he will be missed every day”.

They added: “Gabriel Lungu, a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, was taken from us.

“Gabriel was truly one-in-a-million. The most selfless, caring, and kind man you could ever wish to know.”

The vehicles involved in the collision were both extensively damaged and ended up in the garden of a property.

Defence counsel Lorenzo Alonzi said he acknowledged the tragedy involved in the case and the tragic loss of Mr Lungu’s life and the suffering to his family.

He said Wilson was 21 at the time of the offence and has expressed his remorse to the writer of a background report prepared on him.

The defence counsel said he understood that Wilson’s driving licence was revoked on medical grounds.

 

