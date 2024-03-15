Next set to deliver higher profits despite pressure on shoppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next set to deliver higher profits despite pressure on shoppers

By Press Association
Next is expected to reveal higher profits next week (Tim Goode/PA)
Next is expected to reveal higher profits next week (Tim Goode/PA)

Next is set to reveal higher profits for the past year as investors hope the fashion chain continues to shrug off customers’ cost-of-living pressures and poor weather.

The company has already upgraded its profit outlook five times over the past year as it has outperformed rivals amid a challenging economic backdrop.

Shares in the company are trading at close to record highs as a result.

The retailer is expected to reveal a 4% increase in pre-tax profits to £905 million for the year to January, in its latest update on Thursday March 21.

However, shareholders will be optimistic that the business can once again outperform guidance following its recent spate of upgrades.

The group is also expected to reveal full-year sales growth of about 4% against the previous year, taking sales to about £4.78 billion.

Guy Lawson-Johns, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Next gave investors plenty to be happy about in their last update, with growth of 9.1% in its online channel helping sales to exceed group forecasts.

“While it may be winning the online race, the retail sector remains a tough place to operate.

“And with a history of under-promising and over-delivering, markets have come to have high expectations.”

The retailer has also had recent obstacles to hurdle including supply chain pressure from delays to goods travelling through the Red Sea.

Investors will be keen to hear how this has impacted stock after bosses at Next cautioned in January that some products were being delayed.

Shareholders will also be keen to hear more about the group’s investment and acquisition strategy as completing a number of recent deals, including growing its stake in rival Reiss.

“Analysts will look for an update on this deal, the purchase of FatFace, the ongoing integration of Joules and any further merger and acquisition activity,” said Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis.

“The development of Next’s Total Platform, whereby third-party brands can use its online services for themselves, should also be of interest – the operation generated gross sales of £162 million and profit for Next of £55 million in the 12 months to January 2023.”