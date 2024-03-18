FTSE records small drop in quiet day for London trading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE records small drop in quiet day for London trading

By Press Association
Shares in the FTSE 100 fell slightly on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)
London’s top stock index had a quiet day on Monday as it settled down after hitting its highest point in eight months last week.

The FTSE 100 fell 4.87 points, or 0.06%, to end the day at 7,722.55.

It came as falls among some of the water companies – Severn Trent and United Utilities – were offset partly by rises for cigarette companies Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco.

“The FTSE 100 continued to retrace its recent gains on Monday, though the selling is confined to specific names such as BT and Phoenix Group, both of which had poor news this morning,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Having touched an eight-month high last week, this looks more like consolidation rather than a full-blown reversal.”

At the end of the day in Europe Frankfurt’s Dax index rose fell 0.02%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.20%.

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe the S&P 500 had gained 0.78%, while the Dow Jones was 0.36% higher.

On currency markets the pound was trading 0.07% lower against the dollar at 1.2725 and had risen 0.01% against the euro at 1.1704.

In company news, shares in Currys rose 5.42% after the electronics retailer said that it thinks profit will be higher than previously signalled.

Like-for-like sales have grown since early January, despite dropping over Christmas, and pre-tax profit is now expected to be at least £115 million in the year to the end of April. The business had previously guided £105-115 million profit.

Last week Currys shares dipped after two companies walked away from potentially taking over the retailer.

Elsewhere shares in Marshalls dropped 8.53% after the building materials company downgraded its forecasts for the year.

It said the market is likely to stay “subdued” in the first half of this year and the recovery will be slower than previously thought.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Beazley, up 19.5p to 676.5p, British American Tobacco, up 58.5p to 2,399p, Beazley, up 89p to 4,575p, IAG, up 36p to 1,883p, and Rentokil, up 26p to 1,609p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Phoenix Group, down 22.7p to 481.7p, Vodafone, down 2.52p to 67.33p, BT, down 3.9p to 104.65p, Prudential, down 32p to 1,026.5p, and Antofagasta, down 25.5p to 1,921.75p.