Santander enlists Gary Neville to inspire small businesses to ‘take a risk’

Santander has enlisted former England footballer and pundit Gary Neville to encourage small businesses to expand overseas, as nearly a third of firms said more support from the UK Government would help them take the leap.

Neville, who has a business empire spanning property development, online media and hospitality, said entrepreneurs often have to “take a risk” when it comes to growing internationally.

Santander’s survey of about 2,000 business leaders found that more than half of small businesses have an ambition to expand internationally, but that a similar proportion are held back by fears of getting it wrong.

Separate research from the bank found that 51% of international businesses have improved their performance over the past year, compared with 44% of those who operate only in the UK.

But businesses said they want to see more help from the Government to encourage them to take the leap, such as a central hub with all relevant resources and better signposting on the gov.uk website.

About a quarter of firms said they would value more information about how to access grants to support their international plans.

Santander’s campaign saw Neville travel to Warsaw in Poland to share advice with a Preston-based fashion business wanting to get started in the new country.

The footballing star said: “I’ve started several businesses, and there are always moments where you have to take a risk – deciding to trade abroad is one of those moments.

“We’re in a challenging economic climate right now but there’s so many business owners with great ideas out there.”

Since his retirement from playing football for Manchester United, Neville has built a portfolio of business interests, including luxury hotels, an investment company, and part-owning League Two club Salford City FC.

He made a guest appearance on BBC One’s Dragons’ Den as an investor early this year, reaching deals with budding entrepreneurs.