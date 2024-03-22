FTSE 100 outperforms peers and edges closer to all-time high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 outperforms peers and edges closer to all-time high

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 edged closer to an all-time high on Friday (John Walton/PA)
London's FTSE 100 edged closer to an all-time high on Friday (John Walton/PA)

London’s FTSE 100 edged closer to an all-time high on Friday as investors continued to be buoyed by expectations that interest rate cuts are looming.

The index of the UK’s top 100 stocks hit highs of 7,960 during the day, but did not manage to surpass the 8,000 mark.

It last reached a record in February last year amid hopes that the UK could skirt a recession and global central banks would halt interest rate hikes.

The FTSE 100 closed 48.37 points higher, or 0.61%, to 7,930.92 on Friday.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading platform XTB, said: “The market rally this week was driven by news that central banks have shifted to a more dovish stance.

“At the Bank of England, Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel, the two remaining hawks at the Bank who had been voting for more rate hikes, changed their tune and opted for rates to remain on hold this month.

“The dovish shift in the Bank vote split is seen as a major step towards cutting rates later this year. The market now thinks that the first rate cut will come in June, and that there will be three rate cuts this year.”

Banking and finance stocks were among those helping to pull up the FTSE 100, as well as gains for consumer goods giants including Reckitt Benckiser.

It was a mixed session for other stock markets around the globe. Germany’s Dax was up 0.14% and France’s Cac 40 was down 0.34% at close.

UK recession
The FTSE 100 last reached a record in February last year amid hopes the UK could skirt a recession and global central banks would halt interest rate hikes (Yui Mok/PA)

Over in the US, the S&P 500 was relatively flat while Dow Jones was down 0.5% at close.

The pound had another bruising session against the US dollar, moving down 0.5% to 1.259.

In company news, shares in Wetherspoon shares fell despite the pub group revealing that its profit surged by almost eight-fold for the latest year, with sales rising in recent weeks.

The company has continued to trim the size of its pub estate and currently has 814, but said it believes it has the “potential” to reach 1,000 sites across the UK. Shares in Wetherspoon were down 6.3% at close.

Aston Martin said it had poached the boss of luxury car rival Bentley to become its next chief executive.

The car maker will see Adrian Hallmark take on the role by October 1 this year at the latest.

Its chairman said the business was nearing the completion of a “thrilling new product portfolio”, as it moves forward with the production of its new Valhalla supercar. Aston Martin’s share price was 1.5% higher at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Phoenix Group, up 41p to 529.2p, Natwest Group, up 7.7p to 261.1p, Prudential, up 19.4p to 778.4p, M&G, up 5.8p to 238.8p, and Reckitt, up 106p to 4,406p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, down 7.35p to 109.75p, Ocado, down 8.4p to 468.3p, Rightmove, down 9.2p to 571.2p, Frasers, down 11p to 792p, and IAG, down 2.25p to 164.45p.