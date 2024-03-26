FTSE 100 edges higher amid strong showing from retail stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE 100 edges higher amid strong showing from retail stocks

By Press Association
File photo dated 04/10/16 of an electronic ticker tape showing the FTSE 100. (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
File photo dated 04/10/16 of an electronic ticker tape showing the FTSE 100. (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

The FTSE 100 edged higher again on Tuesday as it remained close to 12-month highs.

Retailers were among the day’s stronger performers, amid a positive update from Ocado Retail and strong analyst response to Kingfisher’s Monday update.

London’s top index closed 13.39 points, or 0.17%, higher to end the day at 7,930.96 as a result.

Elsewhere in Europe, the other main markets flitted around record highs, with traders particularly active in Germany.

The German Dax index was up 0.76% at the close and the Cac 40 in France closed up 0.41%.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, said: “The Dax 40 hit yet another record high as investors continue to pile into the German stock market due to its ongoing valuation discount.”

Stateside, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all moved higher on the opening bell after taking a break on Monday from the recent rally in the US.

Meanwhile, sterling edged slightly lower against the dollar by the close of play, having risen during the morning session due to suggestions from Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann that the financial markets have predicted “too many” interest rate cuts.

The pound was down 0.04% at 1.263 US dollars and was 0.01% higher at 1.166 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Ocado made gains after the company’s UK grocery operation, which is a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, won back more customers through price cuts and efforts to boost ranges.

Ocado Retail posted retail sales of £645.3 million in the 13 weeks to March 2, after sales grew over a tenth year-on-year.

Shares in Ocado Group lifted by 14.7p to 467.3p at the end of trading.

Elsewhere, Revolution Bars plummeted after the hospitality chain said it is talking to investors about raising new cash and could put itself up for sale.

It came after reports emerged that the bar and pub owner might be looking at cutting hundreds of jobs.

Revolution Bars shares were down 1.5p to 1.4p at the close.

Soft drinks firms AG Barr and Fever-Tree both climbed after positive updates to shareholders.

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr saw shares closed 48p higher at 562p after it revealed that revenues grew by 25.9% to £400 million for the year to January 28, compared with a year earlier.

Mixer-focused rival Fever-Tree finished 122p higher at 1,198p after it held firm profit guidance and recorded a 6% revenue jump amid strength in its US arm.

Asos moved markedly higher after the online fashion business cheered progress on its overhaul efforts, including significant cuts to inventory levels.

As a result, shares rose by 32.5p to 378.7p despite sales falling by around 18% in the six months to March 3.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 0.24% to 85.88 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Kingfisher, up 10.2p to 249.8p, Marks & Spencer, up 9.8p to 263.9p, JD Sports, up 4.1p to 114.2p, Ocado, up 14.7p to 467.3p, and Standard Chartered, up 19.6p to 695p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Auto Trader, down 36.6p to 705.6p, Rio Tinto, down 94.5p to 4,918.5p, Croda, down 92p to 4,848p, Beazley, down 12.5p to 669.5p, and Experian, down 60p to 3,442p.