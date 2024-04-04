Surge in homes coming on the market recorded in run-up to Easter holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Surge in homes coming on the market recorded in run-up to Easter holidays

By Press Association
The Thursday immediately before the Easter bank holiday weekend was the biggest day for new home sellers coming to market so far this year, Rightmove said (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The Thursday immediately before the Easter bank holiday weekend was the biggest day for new home sellers coming to market so far this year, Rightmove said (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

A pre-Easter bank holiday surge in properties coming on the market has been recorded by a website.

Rightmove said the Thursday immediately before the Easter bank holiday weekend was the biggest day for new home-sellers coming to market so far this year.

Thursday March 28 2024 was also the third biggest day for new property listings since August 2020, with Boxing Day in 2022 and 2023 being the only days with more properties coming to market in one day, Rightmove said.

There were 45% more homes added to Rightmove on Thursday March 28 than on the previous Thursday.

Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said: “A huge number of new sellers came to market as we all geared up for the Easter break, all hoping to capture the attention of those buyers using the long weekend to home hunt alongside their Easter egg hunts.

“It’s still a price-sensitive market, so, while the uptick in activity we’ve seen over the past few months is a positive sign, sellers still need to heed the advice from their agent on pricing competitively to help secure a successful sale.”

Two- and five-year fixed-rate mortgages previously jumped above 6% amid economic turbulence, but the easing back in inflation has boosted hopes of a Bank of England base rate cut.

According to financial information website Moneyfacts, the average two-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate on the market on Thursday was 5.81%, slightly up from an average rate of 5.80% on Wednesday.

The average five-year fix was 5.39%, which was unchanged from Wednesday.

Nationwide Building Society reported this week that the average UK house price fell by 0.2% month on month in March, although it said there are signs that activity is picking up.

Bank of England figures released this week showed that the number of mortgages approved to home-buyers increased in February to the highest level seen since the month that the mini-budget was delivered under former prime minister Liz Truss.

Some 60,383 mortgage approvals for house purchase were recorded, marking the highest figure since 65,349 deals got the go-ahead in September 2022.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “It’s encouraging to now see people once again finding the confidence and affordability to power their next move.”

Meanwhile, a survey by property firm Savills among 1,200 people on its home-mover client database indicated that 15% have increased their budgets.

The most important attributes when buying were considered to be the size of a home (65%) and the number of rooms (54%).

The proportions of people favouring these attributes have increased compared with two years ago, up from 52% and 45% respectively.

Nearly four-fifths (79%) of home-movers said the prospect of a forthcoming general election will not affect their plans to move, although 8% said they are less committed to moving as a result.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “With mortgage markets steadily improving, the outlook for the housing market has certainly improved and has entered the first stages of recovery.”