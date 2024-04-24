Vimto maker Nichols sees revenue fall 6% in first quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vimto maker Nichols sees revenue fall 6% in first quarter

By Press Association
Vimto maker Nichols saw revenues fall in the first quarter (Chris Bull/Alamy/PA)
Vimto owner Nichols saw revenue drop 6% in the first three months of the calendar year, despite growing its sales in the UK.

The soft drinks maker, which is also behind Slush Puppie and Sunkist, blamed the fall on a planned decline in turnover for its international packaged business, which sells Nichols’ drinks brands to supermarkets and retailers abroad.

Revenue in the division fell 23% to £9.8 million for the three months to March 31, which it said was down to “phasing of shipments”, and was anticipated by bosses, according to a trading update.

Nichols said the drop reflected the timing of shipments into the Middle East, as well as reduced sales in Africa compared to this time last year when it had a one-off spike in volumes because of launching in the Ivory Coast.

There were more positive figures for its domestic packaged business in the UK, which saw revenues grow 6.8% to £20.4 million, amid an increase in sales volume of 4.4%.

Vimto drinks
Nichols said its domestic sales had benefitted from ‘innovation’ like new product launches (Nichols/PA)

Nichols said its flagship Vimto brand continued to grow in value, reflecting “innovation” in the product and more distribution.

Vimto is produced both as a squash and as a canned soft drink and has been launched in new flavours including “Mango & Dragonfruit” and “Passionfruit & Lychee” of late.

It comes after analysts at Kantar said grocery price inflation in the UK stood at 3.2% in March, a significant drop from 4.5% the month before. Drinks were among the fastest price risers, along with chocolate and sweets.

Nichols added that overall revenues were affected by a scaling back of its out-of-home business, which supplies soft drinks to cinemas, pubs, restaurants and other venues.

Turnover from the out-of-home unit fell 6.2% to £8.6 million, as the company pulled out of “unprofitable accounts”. Bosses expect the move to ultimately help profits.

Nichols said its predictions of £28.8 million pre-tax profit for the calendar year 2024, announced at the end of last year, remain unchanged.