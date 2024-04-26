John Lewis reveals interview questions online in inclusivity drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

John Lewis reveals interview questions online in inclusivity drive

By Press Association
John Lewis has started publishing some of its interview questions online (John Walton/PA)
John Lewis has started publishing some of its interview questions online (John Walton/PA)

John Lewis has started publishing interview questions online, in a move which could benefit neurodiverse applicants.

People applying for jobs at the retail group, which also includes Waitrose, can now view a list of compliancy-based interview questions on its website.

The move is designed so applicants can take the time to think about their past experiences and skills, and prepare different examples to take to interview.

It is expected to help the retailer attract people from a variety of backgrounds, and to have specific benefits for neurodiverse people, which can include autistic people, or those with ADHD or dyslexia.

The group stressed that interviews will still be in-depth with detailed follow-up questions, and that people will not know which specific questions will be used during their interview.

“Interviews can feel daunting, and for some – particularly those who are neurodiverse – nerves can seriously impact performance,” said Lorna Bullett, the head of talent acquisition for John Lewis Partnership (JLP).

“Anyone who has ever recruited will know that there are sometimes candidates who would be capable of performing to a high standard in a role but don’t always give the best performance at an interview.

“It made us question why we couldn’t do something different with the assessment process and we decided to publish our interview questions.”

She said there had been early signs the move was working well for the company and its candidates.

The National Autistic Society recommends that employers provide questions a few days in advance for autistic people who can have more difficulty processing information quickly.

The charity says it means applicants have a chance of constructing more meaningful responses.

Joey Nettleton Burrows, the charity’s policy and public affairs manager, said it was a “brilliant” decision by the retailer.

He said: “Providing questions in advance is one important adjustment that employers can do to the interview process to make employment more accessible to all, particularly autistic people who can face huge barriers in finding and staying in work.

“Autistic people have a huge amount to offer employers, and more and more businesses are recognising the benefits of having a diverse workforce full of people who offer a variety of skills and different ways of thinking.

“It is vital that employers are open to reasonable adjustments.”

JLP’s initiative goes further than making “reasonable adjustments” to the recruitment process for disabled people, which is a legal requirement for UK companies.

Interview questions published by JLP include “tell me about a time when you actively stepped in to improve teamwork and collaboration within a team”, and “when have you taken the time to provide very difficult feedback to someone?”

Tom Cornell, a psychology consultant at HireVue, said employers should be encouraged to rethink their hiring processes to embrace neurodiversity.

He said: “When organisations seek to enhance neurodiversity within their workforce, a crucial starting point is evaluating their recruitment processes.

“Frequently, traditional hiring methods, such as lengthy cover letters and face-to-face interviews, directly put neurodiverse candidates at a disadvantage.

“The qualities highly valued by employers in these settings, such as maintaining eye contact, engaging in small talk and interpreting body language, can pose challenges for certain neurodiverse applicants.”