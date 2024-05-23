New charges for claims management firms proposed by financial ombudsman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

New charges for claims management firms proposed by financial ombudsman

By Press Association
The proposed new case fees are part of a consultation, which is open until July 4 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Claims management companies (CMCs) face new fees of up to £250 to lodge a case, under proposals from the financial ombudsman to make costs fairer.

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), which resolves complaints from consumers about financial firms, said the fee would be reduced to £75 if the case outcome is in favour of the consumer.

The service will remain free to people who bring their case directly to the service, as well as families and friends, charities, and voluntary organisations who may be helping them, the ombusdsman said.

The proposed new case fees are part of a consultation, which is open until July 4.

Businesses responding to a complaint currently pay £650 per case.

The ombudsman said it is seeking to make its fee model fairer, by recovering some of its costs from CMCs and representatives as well as financial services firms.

As is the case for financial services firms, all professional representatives will be allowed three free cases a year, beyond that they will be charged the £250 fee, reduced to £75 if the consumer’s complaint is upheld, the service said.

Under the proposals, if the service does not uphold the complaint, the higher fee collected will be used to reduce the fee for the financial business against whom the complaint was initially raised.

James Dipple-Johnstone, deputy chief ombudsman at the FOS, said: “We are committed to improving our service so it is as easy to use and accessible as possible, while ensuring it remains free for all consumers and that those with upheld complaints can keep all of any award we make.

“Professional representatives can play an important role in resolving financial disputes. However, they gain financially from our service without contributing to the running costs, and with little incentive to ensure that claims they advance have merit.

“The new proposed charges are important to ensure we cover the costs associated with helping resolve disputes and we feel reflect a fairer allocation of those costs.

“We welcome all views on our proposed fee changes.”

The Government has started the process of exercising powers given under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 to allow the ombudsman service to update its current fee-charging framework.

CMCs often take a chunk of any payout awarded, but consumers keep the full value of any redress awarded when they bring cases directly to the ombudsman themselves.

Over the past two years a fifth (20%) of cases referred to the service have been brought by professional representatives, the ombudsman said.

Of these cases, fewer than a quarter resulted in a different outcome for the complainant than they were already offered by the responding firm, it said.