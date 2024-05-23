Aviva sees general insurance premiums leap higher as cost of cover rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Aviva sees general insurance premiums leap higher as cost of cover rises

By Press Association
Aviva has seen UK general insurance premiums surge by nearly a fifth at the start of 2024 (PA)
Insurance giant Aviva has seen UK general insurance premiums surge by nearly a fifth at the start of 2024 as it hiked the cost of cover.

The group reported a 19% jump in UK general insurance premiums to £1.7 billion for the three months to March 31, with personal lines up 27%.

Aviva said this reflected “continued strong rate discipline in the high inflationary environment” as well as new business growth.

Overall, group wide general insurance premiums lifted 16% to £2.7 billion.

The insurance sector has been increasing the cost of cover in response to the soaring cost of repairs and labour.

Recent figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) showed that the average home insurance policy cost 19% more – up £60 – year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, while comprehensive motor cover was about a third, or £157, higher.

Aviva said it remains focused on “pricing appropriately” in its general insurance business over the remainder of the year.

Its first quarter results also showed that its performance was boosted by strong demand for health insurance, with sales at its protection and health arm up 5% at £106 million.

It saw solid inflows to its asset management business, with net flows up 15%, while its workplace pensions arm saw £2 billion of net flows after the group won 136 new schemes.

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive of Aviva, said: “This is another set of excellent results, extending our track record of consistently strong trading.”

She added: “Aviva is in great health. We are financially strong, we are trading well, and our investments in new products and customer service are paying off.”

In March, the firm said that group operating profits increased by 9% to £1.47 billion for 2023, which saw it up its dividend and announce a share buyback programme to purchase £300 million in shares from investors.

It also announced in March that it had struck a £242 million deal to buy Probitas in a move that will see it return to the Lloyd’s of London specialist insurance market for the first time in more than two decades.

Probitas, which provides insurance ranging from professional liability to property catastrophe cover, will boost Aviva’s global corporate and speciality business.