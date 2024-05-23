Rail fares cap will save passengers up to £124 a week, says train firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rail fares cap will save passengers up to £124 a week, says train firm

By Press Association
Govia Thameslink Railway claimed the move will save some passengers up to £124 a week (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Britain’s largest train company has launched automatic weekly fares capping, claiming the move will save some passengers up to £124 a week.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said it has introduced the measure for the 30,000 passengers who use its keyGo smartcard service for pay-as-you-go journeys.

The announcement means those passengers will pay no more than the value of a weekly season ticket for multiple journeys between two stations in the keyGo area, which covers the majority of GTR’s network.

Once they have reached the cap, all subsequent journeys for the rest of a week will be free.

GTR, which owns the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink brands, believes weekly fares capping will benefit commuters unsure how often they will be travelling to their place of work.

The company said passengers making four return journeys in a week between Brighton and London Victoria could save £124, with a £65 saving for those travelling between Bedford and the capital.

GTR interim chief customer officer Mark Pavlides said: “Our simple tap-in, tap-out, pay-as-you-go keyGo system already guarantees our customers the cheapest walk-up fare of the day with none of the hassle of buying a ticket.

“The additional promise to never charge more than a weekly season ticket for travel between the same two stations means thousands of commuters returning to the office will never miss out on weekly season ticket deals, saving hundreds of pounds a week or month.

“And with automatically generated Delay Repay compensation claims, getting the best deal when travelling by train has never been simpler.

“With keyGo fares – applicable on our Key Smartcard – no matter how frequently you travel between the same two stations each week, you’ll never pay more than a weekly season ticket.”