Deliveroo drivers protest over ‘soul-destroying’ working conditions outside AGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Deliveroo drivers protest over ‘soul-destroying’ working conditions outside AGM

By Press Association
Deliveroo drivers protest outside the company’s AGM (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
Deliveroo drivers protest outside the company’s AGM (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)

Deliveroo drivers have criticised bosses over “soul-destroying” working conditions as they gathered for a protest during the firm’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Dozens of members of the Brazilian, Bengali, Romanian and British rider communities arrived for a demonstration outside the offices of White & Case law firm in London on Thursday as the AGM took place inside.

Protesters held up placards saying: “Justice for riders” and “Riders suffer, bosses profit” as several people played loud percussion instruments.

Deliveroo drivers protest outside AGM
Deliveroo drivers stage a motorcade protest after the company’s AGM (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)

They then staged a motorcade protest, honking their horns and holding up the signs as they drove together through the City of London.

The drivers allege that the delivery app company has repeatedly failed to engage with them over poor pay and job security as they face growing financial difficulties.

Because they are self-employed contractors, employers are not legally obliged to pay app-based delivery drivers the statutory national living wage of £11.44 an hour.

Drivers get paid per delivery with a variable distance fee, but many complain that it is not clear how the changing rates are worked out.

Inside, chief executive Will Shu and the board were challenged by driver representatives with the support of responsible investment charity ShareAction and the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

Union representatives said most of the questions were from drivers but the board responded to them with “bog-standard” answers.

Deliveroo formed a partnership with the GMB union in 2022 and recently agreed to increase the guaranteed minimum pay for the periods when drivers are on an order to £12 an hour, plus vehicle costs.

However, Matthew Toun, a 35-year-old driver from Reading, said the pay will still work out as less than £12 an hour because drivers often take longer to carry out a delivery than Deliveroo estimates due to factors like waiting times at restaurants or traffic.

Mr Toun, who has been a driver for more than five years, said: “We have seen a steady real-term decrease (in pay) year on year.”

He said he works as a driver to supplement his income while he manages his own bike shop and supports his family.

“Our labour is being bid on every day to the lowest paying rider to take that order. But you have no choice. It’s soul-destroying,” the driver said.

“I have high blood pressure and a lot of that is due to stress and that is just down to the anxiety of having to pay the bills,” he said, adding that he has £50 in his current account.

Celestino Pereira, 41, who has worked for Deliveroo for five years at the protest. (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
Celestino Pereira, 41, who has worked for Deliveroo for five years at the protest (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)

Another driver, Celestino Pereira, 41, who has worked for Deliveroo for five years after moving to London from Brazil, said: “Everyone is unhappy with the job.”

Mr Pereira said he spoke little English so it was one of the few jobs that he could do in the UK, adding that the pay was good in the beginning.

“But everything has increased – my rent, my groceries, everything. We are struggling,” he said.

“Everyone has to work at least 10 hours, sometimes 13 a day, to meet the cost of living.

“People get sick, I’ve seen marriages destroyed,” he added.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: “We value dialogue with riders and were grateful to the riders who attended and shared their experiences and questions with the Board today, as well as those who stayed after the meeting to share their feedback with our team.

“Deliveroo offers the flexible work riders tell us they want alongside attractive earning opportunities and protections, including free insurance, sickness cover, financial support when riders become new parents and a range of training opportunities.

“Rider retention and application rates are high and the overwhelming majority of riders tell us that they are satisfied working with us.”