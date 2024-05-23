Poundland revenue lags after taking on former Wilko stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Poundland revenue lags after taking on former Wilko stores

By Press Association
Poundland grew its store footprint by 41 in the first half (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Poundland grew its store footprint by 41 in the first half (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Poundland’s owner has said the retailer has lagged behind expectations after a major overhaul of its product range, higher labour costs and the introduction of former Wilko stores onto its estate.

Pepco Group, which owns Poundland in the UK, said sales at the budget retailer grew 5.3% to 1.05 billion euros in the six months to March 31, behind the wider group’s sales growth of 16.3%.

The Polish parent company said this was partly down to replacing the clothing on sale in Poundland with a new, Pepco-sourced range.

While it said customers had been positive on the new range’s value for money, it said sales had struggled with the offer “not fully replicating the previous depth of Poundland’s men’s and women’s ranges and coverage across sizes”.

That has led to lower revenues across Poundland’s clothing category since the introduction, which in turn hit overall turnover. Poundland’s like-for-like revenue fell 0.7% in the first half.

It said: “These transition issues will continue during full-year 2024 – and while we expect an improved trajectory in Poundland’s clothing performance during the second half of the year, we are only expecting to see the full benefit of the changes from full-year 2025 onwards.”

Meanwhile operating costs grew 9.9% after the increase in the national living wage and an increase in store numbers.

The UK’s national living wage increased by 9.8% in April to £11.44 an hour, and applies to workers aged 21 and over.

Poundland grew its store footprint by 41, with 861 stores at the end of the first half. It opened 81 stores and closed 40.

Of the 81 newly opened stores, 46 were converted Wilko outlets, after Pepco took on the leases of 71 Wilko shops following its administration in August 2023.

Andy Bond, executive chair of Pepco Group, said: “Despite a positive [fast-moving consumer goods] contribution, Poundland’s performance was behind expectations due to challenges in implementing the significant range change to Pepco products, which we are addressing.”