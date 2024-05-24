Dr Martens set for plunge in profit as US business stumbles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dr Martens set for plunge in profit as US business stumbles

By Press Association
Dr Martens chief executive Kenny Wilson is to step down later this year (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Bootmaker Dr Martens is expected to post tumbling profit and revenue amid weakness in the US, its biggest market.

The London-listed firm’s turnover is predicted to come in at less than £900 million, an 11% drop from last year when it broke the £1 billion barrier for the first time.

The company will announce full-year results on May 30.

Dr Martens has suffered from falling wholesale revenue of late, with double-digit declines in the US in its last trading update in April.

It said last month that orders for items in its autumn/winter collection were “significantly down” against last year.

Analysts are looking for operating profit of £125 million, which would be a more than one-third fall on last year.

The situation could be compounded or improved by the planned change of chief executive, after Kenny Wilson announced last month that he would step down.

Mr Wilson, who has been in charge for six years, said at the time: “The full-year 2025 outlook is challenging, and the whole organisation is focused on our action plan to reignite boots demand, particularly in the USA, our largest market.”

He will be replaced in the role by Ije Nwokorie, who is currently chief brand officer at the business, before the end of the current financial year.

He was previously senior director for Apple Retail as well as chief executive of brand consultancy Wolff Olins.

Dr Martens’s share price was down 81% on Friday versus its 450p listing price on the FTSE 250 in 2021.

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Dr Martens’s shareholders are nursing heavy losses and weakness in the US, its biggest market, continues to be a concern.

“The iconic bootmaker has outlined several challenges for this year. It’s anticipating another double-digit decline in US wholesale revenue.

“The decision to hold back on price increases means the company will be unable to offset inflation.

“Dr Martens sees a potential two-thirds fall in pre-tax profits as the worst-case scenario but has not ruled out the possibility of an improvement. Markets will be watching out for further guidance.”