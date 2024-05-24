Ofwat delays water bills price decision until after General Election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ofwat delays water bills price decision until after General Election

By Press Association
A hotly anticipated review of how expensive water bills could be over the coming years has been pushed back because of the General Election (Rui Vieira/PA)
A hotly anticipated review of how expensive water bills could be over the coming years has been pushed back because of the General Election (Rui Vieira/PA)

A hotly anticipated review of how expensive water bills could be over the coming years has been pushed back because of the General Election.

Water regulator Ofwat has pushed back the date for its consultation on draft pricing decisions for the sector until July 11.

The announcement had been pencilled in for June 12, but after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called an election for July 4 it will now be delayed.

The consultation will see Ofwat give its initial verdict on water companies’ business plans until the end of the decade, which it does every five years.

The future of Britain’s biggest water firm Thames Water could hinge on the decision.

Thames faces potential nationalisation after investors rowed back on a promise to provide extra funding, putting the company’s finances in the balance.

The company has a roughly £15 billion debt pile and, along with the other water companies, has become embroiled in a scandal over water pollution.

Thames has asked Ofwat to allow it to hike customer bills by an average of 44% over the next five years to help it invest in its infrastructure and balance the books.

Proposed bills hikes across the rest of the industry range from 14% for Northumbrian Water to 73% at Southern Water.

That is despite sewage spills into England’s rivers and seas more than doubling in 2023.

According to the Environment Agency, there were 3.6 million hours of spills last year – equal to about 400 years – compared with 1.75 million hours in 2022.

Ofwat said it is acting in line with election guidance for civil servants, which says that during the pre-election period, authorities must be cautious on making calls that might impact the campaign.

The regulator added that the new price controls set as part of its 2024 review will still come into effect on April 1 2025, despite the later publication date for its draft decisions.

It added: “Ofwat is currently looking into the impact the date change will have on the rest of the price review process.”