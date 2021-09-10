Rare works from Banksy going under the hammer

A rare version of one of Banksy’s best-known works is going under the hammer.

Girl With Balloon (Colour AP – Gold) is being sold as part of a Christie’s online-only sale dedicated to prints and editions by the subversive street artist.

Titled Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This S***, the name of the auction pays homage to his famous Morons screenprint.

'Banksy: I can't believe you morons actually buy this sh*t' is now open for bidding until 23 September! Highlights include two colourways of his iconic 'Kate Moss', an image inspired by Andy Warhol's seminal portraits of Marilyn Monroe: https://t.co/O29XFbx6eL pic.twitter.com/xQuX0fYRY8 — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) September 9, 2021

The work is based on a photograph of the record-breaking sale of Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers in 1987, with van Gogh’s canvas replaced by Banksy’s text.

Girl With Balloon (Colour AP – Gold) leads the auction and is expected to fetch between £800,000-£1.2 million.

The image of the girl with the red balloon is one of Banksy’s most famous works, but there were a limited number of signed artist’s proofs made in other colour variations.

Auctioneers said they were extremely sought after.

The sale also features some of the artist’s best-known screenprints, including a signed impression of Rude Copper, which is expected to sell for between £100,000-150,000.

Two colour variations on Banksy’s famed Kate Moss work could go for as much as £250,000 each, auctioneers said.

The Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This S*** sale will be on view at Christie’s headquarters in London as part of the pre-sale exhibition from September 17 to 22.

Bidding is open now until September 23.