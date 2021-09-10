Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Rare works from Banksy going under the hammer

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 2:01 am
A signed impression of Banksy’s Rude Copper is going under the hammer (Stock image/Joel Ryan/PA)
A signed impression of Banksy’s Rude Copper is going under the hammer (Stock image/Joel Ryan/PA)

A rare version of one of Banksy’s best-known works is going under the hammer.

Girl With Balloon (Colour AP – Gold) is being sold as part of a Christie’s online-only sale dedicated to prints and editions by the subversive street artist.

Titled Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This S***, the name of the auction pays homage to his famous Morons screenprint.

The work is based on a photograph of the record-breaking sale of Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers in 1987, with van Gogh’s canvas replaced by Banksy’s text.

Girl With Balloon (Colour AP – Gold) leads the auction and is expected to fetch between £800,000-£1.2 million.

The image of the girl with the red balloon is one of Banksy’s most famous works, but there were a limited number of signed artist’s proofs made in other colour variations.

Auctioneers said they were extremely sought after.

The sale also features some of the artist’s best-known screenprints, including a signed impression of Rude Copper, which is expected to sell for between £100,000-150,000.

Two colour variations on Banksy’s famed Kate Moss work could go for as much as £250,000 each, auctioneers said.

The Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This S*** sale will be on view at Christie’s headquarters in London as part of the pre-sale exhibition from September 17 to 22.

Bidding is open now until September 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal