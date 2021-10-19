Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis on Halloween: I don’t like these movies, I don’t watch them

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 8:04 am
Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode (Universal)
Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode (Universal)

Jamie Lee Curtis has admitted she does not watch the Halloween movies, and is not a fan of the horror genre.

The actress, 62, rocketed to fame in 1978 with the first Halloween film and has reprised her role as Laurie Strode numerous times over the years.

The daughter of old Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis was immediately dubbed a scream queen for her star-making turn in the classic movie.

She has since appeared in films such as in the 1981 sequel, 1998’s Halloween H20 and 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, as well as the modern trilogy helmed by filmmaker David Gordon Green, which includes current release Halloween Kills.

However, she has admitted she would not voluntarily watch one of the films.

She told the PA news agency: “I don’t like these movies. I don’t watch these movies. I’m not a fan of the genre.

“I am a fan of the fans of the genre. I love that people love them. I don’t have to love them. I don’t have to say they don’t have value, they have value. People love them.

“I just spoke to one gentleman, he was out of his mind and he’s so excited and I’m thrilled for him that he loves these. I don’t have to love them.

“I love the filmmakers. I love the filmmaking. I think the last 20 minutes of this movie are so beautiful. And yet they’re incredibly violent.

