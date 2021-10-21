Kate Beckinsale suggests her high IQ has been a ‘handicap’

Kate Beckinsale has suggested her high IQ may have been a “handicap” in her acting career.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, the Hollywood actress revealed her IQ score had been tested as 152 as a child.

However, she suggested intelligence had not been a useful asset in her vocation.

The 48-year-old, who studied at the University of Oxford, said: “It’s no good to me though.

“It’s really not helpful in my career.

“I just think it might have been a handicap actually.”

Jokingly, she added: “They tested me when I was young so I am sure I have burnt a few brain cells now.”

Stern asked if she found it difficult to date some men because she saw them as “morons”.

She replied: “Don’t you think most women say that?

“I have heard so many women say, ‘Why are men such idiots?’

“I think that is a thing.

“I don’t think that is personal to me.

“I have always found I can forgive an awful lot if somebody is funny.

“There is a certain degree of intelligence in somebody being funny that I am able to mess with.”

London-born Beckinsale reportedly injured her back last month while making upcoming release Prisoner’s Daughter in Las Vegas.

She later shared a photo which appeared to show her lying in a hospital bed and said she was “feeling a lot better”.