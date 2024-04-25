Unpaid work for Aberdeen fan who hurled sectarian abuse at Ibrox steward

An Aberdeen fan who abused a steward during a match against Rangers has been ordered to do unpaid work.

David Mitchell, 43, hurled a single comment at Ibrox Stadium on May 7 2023.

The Dons had travelled to face their Glasgow rivals which the hosts won 1-0.

Court papers state that Mitchell, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the match.

The charge says he shouted, swore and directed abusive remarks towards stewards working at the stadium.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that a steward was dealing with a woman when Mitchell approached.

Prosecutor Gemma Barclay said: “Mitchell shouted in the face of the steward ‘you hun b******’.”

Mitchell was then arrested before being released on an undertaking.

Third football-related offence

This is Mitchell’s third football-related offence having received his first – a breach of the peace – in 2007 in Glasgow.

He was fined £570 in 2020 after he went on a sectarian rant about face masks at a McDonald’s in Aberdeen.

Mitchell had spotted a couple with the man wearing a Rangers branded face mask and the woman wore a plain one.

He called the woman a “hun” and “orange” after the woman – who suffers from asthma – pulled the mask down slightly.

Mitchell had initially told her to wear the mask “properly.”

Mitchell also punched the man during the incident.

He previously pled guilty to his latest offence and was sentenced today.

Haroun Malik, defending, told the sentencing: “He appears at court with a great deal of regret for his actions.

“He understands that this was a public forum and it is completely unacceptable.

“He cannot follow the herd and he has to take responsibility for his own actions.”

It is understood that Mitchell served a five-month ban from Aberdeen Football Club.

Sheriff Bernard Ablett imposed a further three-month ban on Mitchell at the sentencing.

He also ordered Mitchell to do 80 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff said: “Behaviour like this has a direct and indirect effect as it can cause other people to behave in this way.

“You have to be very careful about that in future.”