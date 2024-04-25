Unpaid work for Aberdeen fan who hurled sectarian abuse at Ibrox steward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen fan who hurled sectarian abuse at Ibrox steward

This is now the third time David Mitchell, 43, has appeared in court for a football-related disorder.

By Connor Gordon
David Mitchell, from Aberdeen, at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Image: Spindrift
An Aberdeen fan who abused a steward during a match against Rangers has been ordered to do unpaid work.

David Mitchell, 43, hurled a single comment at Ibrox Stadium on May 7 2023.

The Dons had travelled to face their Glasgow rivals which the hosts won 1-0.

Court papers state that Mitchell, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the match.

The charge says he shouted, swore and directed abusive remarks towards stewards working at the stadium.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that a steward was dealing with a woman when Mitchell approached.

Prosecutor Gemma Barclay said: “Mitchell shouted in the face of the steward ‘you hun b******’.”

Mitchell was then arrested before being released on an undertaking.

Third football-related offence

This is Mitchell’s third football-related offence having received his first – a breach of the peace – in 2007 in Glasgow.

He was fined £570 in 2020 after he went on a sectarian rant about face masks at a McDonald’s in Aberdeen.

Mitchell had spotted a couple with the man wearing a Rangers branded face mask and the woman wore a plain one.

He called the woman a “hun” and “orange” after the woman – who suffers from asthma – pulled the mask down slightly.

Mitchell had initially told her to wear the mask “properly.”

Mitchell also punched the man during the incident.

He previously pled guilty to his latest offence and was sentenced today.

David Mitchell’s sectarian rant about facemasks landed him in court in 2020.

Haroun Malik, defending, told the sentencing: “He appears at court with a great deal of regret for his actions.

“He understands that this was a public forum and it is completely unacceptable.

“He cannot follow the herd and he has to take responsibility for his own actions.”

It is understood that Mitchell served a five-month ban from Aberdeen Football Club.

Sheriff Bernard Ablett imposed a further three-month ban on Mitchell at the sentencing.

He also ordered Mitchell to do 80 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff said: “Behaviour like this has a direct and indirect effect as it can cause other people to behave in this way.

“You have to be very careful about that in future.”

 

