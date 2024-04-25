Thief swiped money at cash machine then bit man who tried to stop her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thief swiped money at cash machine then bit man who tried to stop her

April Gordon stole the cash at the Morrisons Daily ATM on Hayton Road as a woman tried to withdraw her money.

By Danny McKay
The money was stolen as a woman withdrew it from a cash machine. Image: Shutterstock
The money was stolen as a woman withdrew it from a cash machine. Image: Shutterstock

A thief snatched £80 from a woman at a cash machine in Aberdeen, then bit her husband when he tried to intervene.

April Gordon swiped the cash at the Morrisons Daily ATM on Hayton Road as a woman tried to withdraw her money.

The thief was caught up with nearby on Bradley Terrace where the woman’s husband tried to restrain her and call the police.

But Gordon, 31, denied still having the money and bit the man as he tried to stop her leaving.

‘Things became heated’

Gordon, of Mearns Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of theft and assault.

The incident happened on Monday and it is understood £80 was the sum taken.

Defence agent Tony Burgess asked the court for his client to be released on bail while background reports are prepared.

He added: “She is somewhat vulnerable and was effectively ordered to snatch the money from the ATM.

“The husband of the person whose money was stolen approached her and made it clear she was going to remain with him until the police arrived.

“She tried to ask the complainer to let her take him to where the money was likely to be.

“Things became heated and she was taken to the ground.”

Sheriff Rory Bannerman commented that Gordon has a “troubling list of previous convictions”.

He deferred sentence for reports until next month and granted Gordon bail with a curfew condition.

