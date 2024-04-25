Thief swiped money at cash machine then bit man who tried to stop her

A thief snatched £80 from a woman at a cash machine in Aberdeen, then bit her husband when he tried to intervene.

April Gordon swiped the cash at the Morrisons Daily ATM on Hayton Road as a woman tried to withdraw her money.

The thief was caught up with nearby on Bradley Terrace where the woman’s husband tried to restrain her and call the police.

But Gordon, 31, denied still having the money and bit the man as he tried to stop her leaving.

‘Things became heated’

Gordon, of Mearns Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of theft and assault.

The incident happened on Monday and it is understood £80 was the sum taken.

Defence agent Tony Burgess asked the court for his client to be released on bail while background reports are prepared.

He added: “She is somewhat vulnerable and was effectively ordered to snatch the money from the ATM.

“The husband of the person whose money was stolen approached her and made it clear she was going to remain with him until the police arrived.

“She tried to ask the complainer to let her take him to where the money was likely to be.

“Things became heated and she was taken to the ground.”

Sheriff Rory Bannerman commented that Gordon has a “troubling list of previous convictions”.

He deferred sentence for reports until next month and granted Gordon bail with a curfew condition.

