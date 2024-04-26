Woman who racially harassed child told ‘actions have consequences’ – and admonished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman who racially harassed child told ‘actions have consequences’ – and admonished

The admonition means that Deborah McIntosh, 41, has the conviction added to her record but does not face any further punishment.

By Danny McKay
Deborah McIntosh appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Deborah McIntosh appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A sheriff warned a woman who racially harassed a child that her “actions have consequences” – and then admonished her.

The admonition means that Deborah McIntosh, 41, has the conviction added to her record but does not face any further punishment.

She had admitted pursuing a racially aggravated course of conduct amounting to harassment against a 14-year-old child.

She repeatedly appeared outside the family’s address in Aberdeen, repeatedly made violent threats, shouted, swore and repeatedly made offensive racial remarks.

‘I’m sure you realise now that actions have consequences’

McIntosh, whose full name was given in court papers as Deborah Gladys Thomson or Youngson or McIntosh known as Thomson, also admitted failing to appear at court for an earlier hearing.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the teen’s family were at home around 10.30pm on June 12 2022 when they heard banging at their front door.

The child opened the door and, on seeing McIntosh, asked her to leave.

McIntosh took a step forward and said: “What are you going to do?”

The teenager closed the door and did not engage further.

‘She herself is a member of a mixed race family’

Two days later, at around 8pm, the family were again at home when they heard McIntosh in the communal stairwell.

She was shouting, swearing and making comments similar to “black b*****ds”.

Police were later contacted and McIntosh was arrested.

Defence agent John Hardie said: “Ms McIntosh apologises for this conduct which is as abhorrent to her, in hindsight and with a clear head, as it is to the rest of us.”

He said McIntosh was leading a “chaotic, drug-fuelled lifestyle” at the time.

Mr Hardie explained his client had been homeless at the time but was staying with a friend in the same block of flats as the complainer.

The solicitor told the court there had been a history of other incidents between the parties and that McIntosh had also been on the receiving end of abuse and violence.

He went on: “She herself is a member of a mixed-race family so the fact she used this language is appalling to her.

“She has had family who have been on the receiving end of such conduct.”

Mr Hardie added that McIntosh had already served the equivalent of a one-month sentence while on remand.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told McIntosh: “I’m sure you realise now that actions have consequences.

“I note your background and recent history and that there is a change in circumstances so I will admonish you.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Tesco Extra at Eastfield Way, Inverness
Pensioner accidentally hit accelerator of high-speed electric car and caused four-vehicle crash
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Guilty scammer Anne Mulloy, also known as Anne Leuser, pretended to be making a documentary about Hillary Clinton Picture shows; Anne Mulloy, also known as Anne Leuser, scammed her friend out of money by pretending to make a documentary about Hillary Clinton. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Anne Mulloy/Leuser) Date; Unknown
Serial Fraserburgh fraudster facing jail after being found guilty of Hillary Clinton documentary scam
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Masked man caught with knife at 1am was 'on way to bakery'
Former council leader appears in court accused of sexual offences in Inverness and Orkney
David Mitchell, from Aberdeen, at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Image: Spindrift
Unpaid work for Aberdeen fan who hurled sectarian abuse at Ibrox steward
Anne Mulloy covered up as she arrived for her fraud trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'I feel like an idiot now': Alleged victim of Hillary Clinton documentary fraud tells…
The money was stolen as a woman withdrew it from a cash machine. Image: Shutterstock
Thief swiped money at cash machine then bit man who tried to stop her
Chloe Henderson was on her way to college when she was hit by a car at Mounthooly roundabout.
Young footballer hits out at sentence of careless driver who left her career in…
Shaun McCourt admitted keeping six puppies in an unsanitary condition. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen dog owner warned he faces prison after puppies found in appalling conditions
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Spurned ex ordered to pay love rival £200 after bedroom bottle assault