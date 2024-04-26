Woman who racially harassed child told ‘actions have consequences’ – and admonished

A sheriff warned a woman who racially harassed a child that her “actions have consequences” – and then admonished her.

The admonition means that Deborah McIntosh, 41, has the conviction added to her record but does not face any further punishment.

She had admitted pursuing a racially aggravated course of conduct amounting to harassment against a 14-year-old child.

She repeatedly appeared outside the family’s address in Aberdeen, repeatedly made violent threats, shouted, swore and repeatedly made offensive racial remarks.

‘I’m sure you realise now that actions have consequences’

McIntosh, whose full name was given in court papers as Deborah Gladys Thomson or Youngson or McIntosh known as Thomson, also admitted failing to appear at court for an earlier hearing.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the teen’s family were at home around 10.30pm on June 12 2022 when they heard banging at their front door.

The child opened the door and, on seeing McIntosh, asked her to leave.

McIntosh took a step forward and said: “What are you going to do?”

The teenager closed the door and did not engage further.

‘She herself is a member of a mixed race family’

Two days later, at around 8pm, the family were again at home when they heard McIntosh in the communal stairwell.

She was shouting, swearing and making comments similar to “black b*****ds”.

Police were later contacted and McIntosh was arrested.

Defence agent John Hardie said: “Ms McIntosh apologises for this conduct which is as abhorrent to her, in hindsight and with a clear head, as it is to the rest of us.”

He said McIntosh was leading a “chaotic, drug-fuelled lifestyle” at the time.

Mr Hardie explained his client had been homeless at the time but was staying with a friend in the same block of flats as the complainer.

The solicitor told the court there had been a history of other incidents between the parties and that McIntosh had also been on the receiving end of abuse and violence.

He went on: “She herself is a member of a mixed-race family so the fact she used this language is appalling to her.

“She has had family who have been on the receiving end of such conduct.”

Mr Hardie added that McIntosh had already served the equivalent of a one-month sentence while on remand.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told McIntosh: “I’m sure you realise now that actions have consequences.

“I note your background and recent history and that there is a change in circumstances so I will admonish you.”

