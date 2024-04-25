Young footballer hits out at sentence of careless driver who left her career in jeopardy

A young footballer whose career has been left in jeopardy after being knocked down by a careless driver has hit out at his sentence.

Chloe Henderson, who plays for Huntly FC Women, is facing at least another year on the sidelines after being left with a fractured knee following the crash near Mounthooly roundabout.

The 19-year-old was crossing the road on Mounthooly Way on her way to college when William Massie, 43, who had not been indicating to leave the roundabout, ploughed into her.

Chloe, who was with her 16-year-old sister at the time, was told by the police she was just a few steps from losing her life and feared she could be left paralyzed.

The only injury information the Crown gave in court was the knee fracture, but Chloe advised ligament tears have also now come to light and that she is on a waiting list for PTSD counselling.

Since the incident, on December 11 last year, Chloe has fallen behind on college work and was on sick pay from work for three months, so has been struggling financially.

She said: “He was able to have a Christmas and New Year with family and have a drink and enjoy himself.

‘He’s never apologised once’

“I couldn’t move off the sofa. I had to rely on my family to support me.

“My mum had to help me wash.

“I feel like I’m missing out on a lot.

“I have panic attacks trying to cross roads. I get flashbacks and it’s affected my sleeping as well.

“My little sister’s still traumatised.

“I’ve not been able to be as active as I was.

“I’ll be out for another year at least before I can play football again.”

In court, fiscal depute Georgia Laird said the incident happened around 8.40am.

She said: “They waited at the crossing on the northern side of the road. The traffic lights were green at this time.

“The complainer’s sister looked at the road and, since traffic was clear, decided to cross over.

“She waited at the central reservation for the complainer.

“The complainer observed the accused’s vehicle not indicating and made the assumption it did not intend to exit the roundabout.

“She attempted to cross the road and was struck by the vehicle which knocked her over.”

‘He thinks she may have been obstructed by a pillar’

Police and an ambulance were called and Chloe was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Massie, of Deemount Gardens, Aberdeen, did not appear in court in person or with a solicitor to represent him, but submitted a guilty plea via letter.

He admitted a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman, looking at court papers, said it appeared Chloe accepted partial responsibility for the collision, having not waited for the green man.

However, speaking after the court case, Chloe disputed this and said she did not accept any responsibility for the incident.

She said: “The way he spoke to me at the accident was quite significant.

“I said ‘indicators are clearly optional..’.

“He shouted ‘I did f***ing indicate!’. I said ‘well you clearly didn’t’.”

Sheriff Bannerman continued: “Mr Massie accepts his part in that he failed to signal.

“He thinks she may have been obstructed by a pillar as he came around the corner.”

The sheriff fined Massie £320 and handed him four penalty points.

Reacting to the disposal, Chloe, who is also a Scottish champion kickboxer, said: “I think he should’ve had more of a sentence to let him know he did something serious to somebody’s life and how it’s impacted them.

“I think he needed something more to show him what he’s done has had a massive impact.

“I’m not saying he should have lost his licence but I think four points and a £320 fine … I lost more than that while I was off work injured.

“I get he didn’t go out of his way to do it, but even at the scene there was no remorse shown and he was just shouting.

“He’s never apologised once.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.