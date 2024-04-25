Young footballer hits out at sentence of careless driver who left her career in jeopardy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young footballer hits out at sentence of careless driver who left her career in jeopardy

William Massie collided with Huntly FC Women's Chloe Henderson as she crossed an Aberdeen road, leaving her with devastating injuries.

By Danny McKay
Chloe Henderson was on her way to college when she was hit by a car at Mounthooly roundabout.
A young footballer whose career has been left in jeopardy after being knocked down by a careless driver has hit out at his sentence.

Chloe Henderson, who plays for Huntly FC Women, is facing at least another year on the sidelines after being left with a fractured knee following the crash near Mounthooly roundabout.

The 19-year-old was crossing the road on Mounthooly Way on her way to college when William Massie, 43, who had not been indicating to leave the roundabout, ploughed into her.

Chloe, who was with her 16-year-old sister at the time, was told by the police she was just a few steps from losing her life and feared she could be left paralyzed.

Chloe Henderson.

The only injury information the Crown gave in court was the knee fracture, but Chloe advised ligament tears have also now come to light and that she is on a waiting list for PTSD counselling.

Since the incident, on December 11 last year, Chloe has fallen behind on college work and was on sick pay from work for three months, so has been struggling financially.

She said: “He was able to have a Christmas and New Year with family and have a drink and enjoy himself.

‘He’s never apologised once’

“I couldn’t move off the sofa. I had to rely on my family to support me.

“My mum had to help me wash.

“I feel like I’m missing out on a lot.

“I have panic attacks trying to cross roads. I get flashbacks and it’s affected my sleeping as well.

“My little sister’s still traumatised.

“I’ve not been able to be as active as I was.

“I’ll be out for another year at least before I can play football again.”

The collision happened at the crossing by Mounthooly Roundabout. Image: DC Thomson

In court, fiscal depute Georgia Laird said the incident happened around 8.40am.

She said: “They waited at the crossing on the northern side of the road. The traffic lights were green at this time.

“The complainer’s sister looked at the road and, since traffic was clear, decided to cross over.

“She waited at the central reservation for the complainer.

“The complainer observed the accused’s vehicle not indicating and made the assumption it did not intend to exit the roundabout.

“She attempted to cross the road and was struck by the vehicle which knocked her over.”

‘He thinks she may have been obstructed by a pillar’

Police and an ambulance were called and Chloe was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Massie, of Deemount Gardens, Aberdeen, did not appear in court in person or with a solicitor to represent him, but submitted a guilty plea via letter.

He admitted a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman, looking at court papers, said it appeared Chloe accepted partial responsibility for the collision, having not waited for the green man.

However, speaking after the court case, Chloe disputed this and said she did not accept any responsibility for the incident.

She said: “The way he spoke to me at the accident was quite significant.

“I said ‘indicators are clearly optional..’.

“He shouted ‘I did f***ing indicate!’. I said ‘well you clearly didn’t’.”

Sheriff Bannerman continued: “Mr Massie accepts his part in that he failed to signal.

“He thinks she may have been obstructed by a pillar as he came around the corner.”

The sheriff fined Massie £320 and handed him four penalty points.

Reacting to the disposal, Chloe, who is also a Scottish champion kickboxer, said: “I think he should’ve had more of a sentence to let him know he did something serious to somebody’s life and how it’s impacted them.

Chloe Henderson was injured in a road accident.

“I think he needed something more to show him what he’s done has had a massive impact.

“I’m not saying he should have lost his licence but I think four points and a £320 fine … I lost more than that while I was off work injured.

“I get he didn’t go out of his way to do it, but even at the scene there was no remorse shown and he was just shouting.

“He’s never apologised once.”

