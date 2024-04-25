Masked man caught with knife at 1am was ‘on way to bakery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masked man caught with knife at 1am was ‘on way to bakery’

Martin Robertson confessed he was carrying a blade when police officers approached him on Holland Street - and then fled.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A masked man caught lurking in the street at 1am with a knife claimed he was just popping out to a bakery.

Martin Robertson freely admitted he was carrying a blade when suspicious police officers approached him on Holland Street – and then fled on foot.

He could not offer an explanation for having the knife but, in court, he has now claimed he was on his way for a late-night snack.

The 31-year-old also sought to explain his face being covered by the fact that it was chilly out.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at around 12.50am on November 29 last year.

‘When he spoke to the police he accepts he did panic and ran away’

She said: “Police were on mobile patrol when they noticed the accused standing at the locus.

“He was dressed in all black and was wearing a face covering.”

The officers stopped to engage with Robertson and he “voluntarily stated he was in possession of a knife”.

Before the constables could react he “made off” but was apprehended a short distance away.

A folding pocket knife with a locking three-inch blade was recovered from his breast pocket.

Ms Gunn told the court: “He could not provide a reasonable explanation for being in possession of it.”

Robertson, of Sandilands Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of a knife in a public place.

Defence agent Marianne Milligan said: “He was on the way to his local bakery which sells food into the early hours of the morning.

“It was November so it was cold outside.

“When he spoke to the police he accepts he did panic and ran away.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Robertson: “I note you were unable to provide an explanation for possession of the knife while you were in the street late at night.”

She ordered him to pay a fine of £210 and granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of the knife.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

