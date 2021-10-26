Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonathan Ross reveals why he will not be holding his annual Halloween Party

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 11:57 am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Jonathan Ross has revealed he will not be holding his annual high-profile Halloween Party due to a health issue over one of his children.

The TV presenter, 60, has said that one of his three children has recently been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a “long-term condition that causes pain all over the body”, as described by the NHS.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Ross said: “Really, it’s being cautious as much as anything.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
The TV presenter typically hosts an annual Halloween bash in London (Ian West/PA)

“One of our children isn’t well, one of our children had covid at the beginning of the pandemic and they thought she had long covid, but it’s now been diagnosed as fibromyalgia which is quite debilitating, so she’s back home with us and we’re looking after her.

“She’s upstairs in the bedroom and I thought, ‘I can’t in good conscience have a big loud fun party downstairs and one of my children is locked in a room upstairs’. It would be like something out of a horror novel.

“So really, just out of a good conscience, we’re not going to do it, but hopefully next year we’ll be back.”

Ross shares three adult children with his wife Jane Goldman – Betty, Harvey and Honey.

Jonathan Ross Halloween party
Actor Martin Freeman has been among the glittering guest list in the past (Yui Mok/PA)

He added that he did not want to host a coronavirus “superspreading event” and potentially disrupt the entertainment world.

“We always have a couple of hundred people to the party and as you know, about half of them are from showbusiness,” he added.

“So if we had a party and it spread through that, we’d probably wipe out half the shows on TV for the next couple of weeks which I would not want to be guilty of.”

Over the years, celebrity guests who have attended the Halloween bash have included actor Martin Freeman, TV presenter Holly Willoughby and comedian Jimmy Carr.

The presenter has hosted his comedy chat show, The Jonathan Ross Show, since 2011 and was recently a judge on The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer UK.

Good Morning Britain is on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

