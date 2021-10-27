Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Emma Watson: Getting behind the camera has been the ‘most empowering thing’

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 9:49 am
Emma Watson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Emma Watson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Emma Watson has said getting behind the camera and learning how it works has been “the most empowering thing” she learned in lockdown.

The actress, 31, revealed she previously thought the “most glamorous and exciting thing” was to be someone’s “muse”, but now feels it is “something else” to tell your own story.

Watson became a child star aged 11 after shooting to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films.

The 90th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The actress rose to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films (PA)

Watson wrote on Instagram: “Getting behind the camera and learning how it works is about the most empowering thing I’ve learned in lockdown.

“As a young woman, I always thought the most glamorous and exciting thing would be to be someone’s ‘muse’; and of course as women we are inspiring… but wow it’s something else to be able to tell your own story and other people’s’. E xx”

Actress Reese Witherspoon, who founded her own media company Hello Sunshine which is focused on female-led stories, commented: “Yes !! I love this. Go E!”

Since the hit films about the boy wizard, Watson has cemented her Hollywood actress status.

She starred as Belle in the 2017 adaptation of Beauty And The Beast and recently appeared as Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women.

Watson is also known for her activism for women’s rights and was appointed a UN Women goodwill ambassador in 2014 and helped launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which promotes gender equality.

The actress attended the G7 summit in France in 2019 as part of its Gender Equality Advisory Council, which urged world leaders to usher in laws to empower women.

Watson has also provided her support to environmental causes and recently attended the inaugural awards ceremony for the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize, where she wore a wedding dress made of 10 dresses from Oxfam and presented an award.

