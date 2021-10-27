Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Paul McCartney among stars shortlisted for book of the year prize

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 12:03 am
Sir Paul McCartney’s book The Lyrics is shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year 2021 (Mary McCartney/PA
Sir Paul McCartney, Marcus Rashford and Sir Kazuo Ishiguro are among the people shortlisted for a book of the year award.

The anticipated new book The Lyrics from Beatles star Sir Paul is among 13 titles vying to be crowned Waterstones Book of the Year.

You Are A Champion, a children’s book written by England footballer Marcus Rashford, and Sir Kazuo’s first novel since his Nobel prize, titled Klara and the Sun, are also competing to win the coveted award.

Marcus Rashford nominated for book award.
Marcus Rashford’s book with Carl Anka is on the shortlist (Peter Byrne/PA)

Also included on the shortlist is They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera, which became a word-of-mouth sensation on TikTok.

This year’s 13-strong shortlist comprises five non-fiction titles, four fiction titles and four children’s books.

Sir Paul’s new book, which features 154 songs across his six-decade career, is in the non-fiction selection and provides a unique insight into the songwriter’s life.

Manchester United football star and campaigner Rashford and journalist Carl Anka’s inspiring guide for young readers is shortlisted in the children’s book selection.

Sir Kazuo’s ninth book, which was described as delivering an emotional gut-punch, is in the fiction selection.

British Nobel Prize for Literature winner
Sir Kazuo Ishiguro is also shortlisted (John Stillwell/PA)

Luke Taylor of Waterstones said: “With such a strong year for publishing it was always going to be an incredible selection of titles that would make up our Book of the Year shortlist, and as in previous years, the nominations from our booksellers are eclectic and diverse.

“The final 13 that make up this year’s list are a true reflection of our booksellers’ passion for sharing outstanding books with readers.

“It is an extraordinarily exciting list, and one that should provide many with a welcome relief after the last 18 months.”

Previous winners of the award include Sally Rooney’s Normal People, which was adapted into a popular TV series; Greta Thunberg for No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference; and Hamnet, written by Maggie O’Farrell, which went on to be a Christmas bestseller.

The Waterstones Book of the Year 2021 will be chosen by a Waterstones panel and will be announced on December 2.

