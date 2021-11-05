Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden on their Eternals reunion

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 7:03 am Updated: November 5, 2021, 9:39 am
Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and Barry Keoghan (Yui Mok/PA)
Kit Harington has joked about reuniting with his Game Of Thrones co-star Richard Madden in superhero film Eternals, saying it was written into his contract that they would have limited screen time together.

The pair played on-screen brothers in the long-running fantasy series, but only appeared in the first two episodes of the first series together, before Jon Snow (Harington) and Robb Stark (Madden) had to go their separate ways.

The pair have finally worked together again on the Marvel superhero film, in which they star opposite Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan.

Harington joked to the PA news agency: “I have it in my contract that I only work with Richard if I’m on screen for a very limited amount of time with him.

“It was really great actually. We’ve been friends for a long time, we’ve come up in the industry together.

“It’s special working with someone who, I remember those years ago, we were 21 starting Thrones, and we were just so excited about it, and just looking back, we were just little kids and then being in Camden on a Marvel set together, it doesn’t leave you, how special that is.”

Madden also joked it was in his contract that the pair would have limited scenes together, adding: “Also, he wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with me on set. Only kidding.

“We wanted more. We had such a brief moment together. But every ten years, we’ll do something together, so we’ve got another 10 years.

Kit Harington comments
Kit Harington starred in Game Of Thrones for eight series (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I think it was the first two episodes of season one, we were together in Game of Thrones, and then not again until now.”

Harington, who found global fame in the epic Sky Atlantic drama, said Game Of Thrones had an impact on his decision to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

He said: “I think for years – for nine years to be precise – I worked on Game Of Thrones, and that ran in tandem with the MCU.

Eternals – UK Gala Screening
Richard Madden (Yui Mok/PA)

“When I met up with (Marvel boss) Kevin Feige to talk about this a couple of years prior to actually getting the offer for this role, we talked about that, the fact that we’ve been doing these two things at the same time.

“And I think that’s really exciting for me, that I left one behind and have joined the other. That was a big pull for me.”

– Eternals is out now in UK cinemas.

