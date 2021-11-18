Dave Prowse Star Wars haul goes under hammer to aid fight against Alzheimer’s

Star Wars memorabilia belonging to late Darth Vader actor David Prowse, including a redacted script from The Empire Strikes Back, is going under the hammer.

The former professional bodybuilder played the villainous character in the original Star Wars trilogy while American actor James Earl Jones provided the voice.

Prowse died last year, aged 85, following a short illness and had been living with Alzheimer’s.

Featuring among the 700-strong lot is Prowse’s rehearsal script from the 1980 blockbuster, which contained the famous scene in which his character utters the line: “No, I am your father.”

David Prowse’s redacted script (East Bristol Auctions/PA)

The line was initially kept secret from members of the crew and cast and is replaced in the rehearsal script with “Insert B – Dialogue Added Here”.

Also included is a letter and White House invitation from former US President Ronald Reagan and a previously unwatched Star Wars promo film reel.

Prowse was also the face of road safety in Britain as the Green Cross Code Man and his robot sidekick Droid will also go up for auction.

His full script from the Hammer Horror film Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell also feature.

David Prowse played the role of Darth Vader in Star Wars (East Bristol Auctions/PA)

Prowse’s friend and assistant for more than a decade, Julian Owen, organised this second auction on behalf of Prowse’s family, with some of the proceeds again benefiting Alzheimer’s Research UK.

He said: “We were truly blown away by the public’s response to our last action, which saw 700 items go for more than five times pre-auction estimates.

“Being able to support the vital work of Alzheimer’s Research UK at the same time, in Dave’s memory, means everything to the family.

“Dave’s decline with Alzheimer’s disease was hard to watch, and, piece by piece, I had to watch someone I’d worked so closely with for over a decade disappear in front of my eyes.

A previously unseen promo reel (East Bristol Auctions/PA)

“His wife Norma is passionate about supporting the search for breakthrough dementia treatments. While nothing could be done for Dave, we all hope this contribution in his memory will ensure future generations won’t have to go through the same heartbreak we all did.”

He added: “Dave carried on right until the end – attending conventions, meeting the fans, and he had an incredible life and he always made the best of every opportunity he was presented with. It’s been so nice to see people take such an interest in Dave’s collection and while this second and last auction marks the end of an era, it’s ending in an appropriate way – giving back to the fans and supporting dementia research.”

Tim Parry, director at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We couldn’t be more grateful to the Prowse family for continuing their support for our work in fond memory of David.

“He will now not only be remembered as someone who introduced the world to one of the most enduring screen villains, but as someone who helped change lives and give hope to future generations living with dementia.”

The auction, which is being conducted by East Bristol Auctions, is open online. People have a chance to bid until Friday before it switches to a live auction format from 9.55am.