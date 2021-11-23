Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Coronation Street dominates Inside Soap Awards

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 12:03 am
Coronation Street picked up seven awards (ITV)
Coronation Street has dominated the field at this year’s Inside Soap Awards, winning best soap overall and a host of other accolades.

The long-running drama picked up seven awards, including best actor, best actress, best newcomer and funniest performance, beating off rivals Emmerdale and EastEnders.

The show also picked up the best storyline award for its “hate crime” plot involving characters Seb and Nina, who are attacked due to Nina’s alternative identity, and the ripple effect on their family and community.

Corrie stalwart David Neilson, who has starred in the show as Roy Cropper since 1995, was named best actor and Sally Carman, who plays Abi Webster, won best actress.

The British Soap Awards – London
Corrie stalwart David Neilson, who has starred as Roy Cropper since 1995, was named best actor (Ian West/PA)

Best newcomer was given to Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman, and Dame Maureen Lipman was recognised for funniest performance.

Judges praised the show, which worked closely with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation on the hate crime storyline, for its exploration of hard-hitting topics.

Inside Soap editor Gary Gillatt said: “The 36th annual Inside Soap Awards are dominated not so much by one soap as a single storyline: the hate crime attack on Coronation Street’s Seb and Nina, and the ripple effect it had on their families and community.

“It’s the kind of intimate story – taking us close to an all-too-real tragedy – that packs a punch, delivered by the most talented and popular actors working in Britain today.”

Carman said: “This is ace. I’m just so happy to be getting these storylines – and to be recognised for doing a good job is the best feeling.

“The writing of the storyline was so beautiful, so it was an honour to be asked to deliver those words.

“The great thing about Corrie is that it feels like a different job one month to the next.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Dame Maureen Lipman received the award for funniest performance (Steve Parsons/PA)

Neilson was also recognised as part of the best partnership for his on-screen interactions with Mollie Gallagher, played by Nina Lucas.

He said: “It’s lovely for me and Mollie that idiosyncratic characters such as Roy and Nina appeal so much to viewers.

“They can be seen as eccentric, but they are valued and loved – and that’s wonderful.”

Dame Maureen said: “It’s wonderful to be funny in this day and age – and I’m as pleased as if I was 19.

“To come in at 75 years old and be named best newcomer in 2019 and now the funniest person in soap – it’s really, really nice.”

Meanwhile ITV rival Emmerdale was picked for this year’s best villain, for Paige Sandhu’s portrayal of serial killer nurse Meena Jutla.

The soap’s Dingle clan claimed the trophy for best family for the second year in a row.

London-based soap EastEnders did not leave empty handed, winning best feel-good moment for Ben and Callum’s wedding.

