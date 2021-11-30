Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aml Ameen on working with Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock in her movie debut

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 8:25 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 11:33 pm
Aml Ameen and Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Ian West/PA)
Aml Ameen and Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Ian West/PA)

Actor and director Aml Ameen has said it felt “amazing” to guide Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock to create a “very formidable” performance in her silver screen debut in the upcoming festive film Boxing Day.

The 30-year-old singer stars as international pop star Georgia, who causes a stir when her character’s ex-boyfriend Melvin, played by Ameen, returns home for the holidays with his American fiancee Lisa (Aja Naomi King).

The Christmas movie, written and directed by Ameen, is the UK’s first black British festive romcom.

Discussing working with his co-stars, Ameen told the PA news agency: “It was amazing acting with them, it was even more amazing directing them.

World Premiere of Boxing Day – London
Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Ian West/PA)

“Aja Naomi King is such a craftsman, she’s so good at what she does.

“And Leigh-Anne, joining forces with her, to guide her into a performance that I think is very formidable, feels amazing.”

Ameen, who is known for roles in Kidulthood, The Bill and I May Destroy You, said Pinnock was dedicated to the project from the beginning.

Speaking on the red carpet at the film’s world premiere in central London, he told PA: “(She was) nervous for the right reasons, because stepping into a whole new, other department is quite challenging.

“But she’s brilliant and I can’t wait for people to see that. I think already the feedback is that she’s dope.”

Portraying a pop star is not uncommon territory to Pinnock who rose to fame as a member of the successful girl band Little Mix, formed during the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011.

World Premiere of Boxing Day – London
Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall supported Leigh-Anne Pinnock at her film’s world premiere (Ian West/PA)

Since then, they have attracted fans across the world and sold 60 million albums, thanks to hits such as Shout Out To My Ex, Black Magic and Sweet Melody.

The pop star, who welcomed twins in August with her footballer fiance Andre Gray, was supported at the premiere by bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards.

Ameen said it was “amazing” to bring a representation of black British culture to the big screen.

He added: “This is also a story that does come from a British guy who happens to be black-Caribbean, African-Caribbean, and it’s a story about my family first and that feels amazing. It’s really personal in that way.”

The London-born director feels the movie reflects how multicultural his home city and the UK are, as well as promoting universal themes of “love, happiness and joy”.

– Boxing Day will be released in cinemas on December 3.

