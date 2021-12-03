Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria voices support for actor following ABC interview

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria has shared a tribute to the actor after he took part in his first interview since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Hollywood actor, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film Rust in New Mexico.

Hilaria, 37, posted a photo from their wedding day on Instagram accompanied by a lengthy message.

The author and yoga instructor, who shares six children with her husband, wrote: “‘I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.’ These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died.

“I remember saying that phrase over and over again. The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare.

“That moment, etched in my memory, photographers surrounding you, on the phone with me, documenting your agony.

“I couldn’t be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see.

“Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark. The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming.

“I was afraid for you to open up because I’ve seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain.

“Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don’t want to lose you.”

Alec Baldwin. George Stephanopoulos. The first interview since the fatal accident on the "Rust" set. The exclusive event airs tomorrow at 8 pm ET on @ABC and later on @Hulu. https://t.co/NpBZKlUp3S pic.twitter.com/548IYOsGXF — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 1, 2021

Hilaria appeared to address media interest in the shooting, adding: “You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you. We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented.

“I lost my voice in this giant cyclone of modern day media, social and “news”. I stopped speaking because of fear. You always encourage me to speak, use my voice, stay true. You were right and continue to inspire me.”

She said they honoured Hutchins and her family, adding: “To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again.

“My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end.”

Baldwin replied to her message, writing: “I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way to me. But having you and our family…I’m the luckiest guy on Earth.”

In his first interview since her death in October, Baldwin this week told Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos he dreams about the incident “constantly”, adding: “I couldn’t give a shit about my career anymore.”

Stephanopoulos then asked Baldwin “is it over?”, to which he replied: “It could be.”

In the exclusive interview, which aired on ABC in the US on Thursday night, Baldwin said he cocked the gun that killed Hutchins but “didn’t pull the trigger”.