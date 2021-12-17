Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Joan Collins: Tensions with Dynasty co-star meant we did not speak for a season

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 1:01 pm
Joan Collins (Matt Crossick/PA)
Joan Collins (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dame Joan Collins has revealed that tensions between her and her Dynasty co-star John Forsythe became so great they did not speak for an entire season, and she asked for a body double for a scene in which he had to strangle her.

The Hollywood actress starred as Alexis Colby in the US soap opera, which brought her critical acclaim and earned her a Golden Globe Award for best actress in 1982, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 1984.

Colby was the scheming ex-wife of oil magnate Blake Carrington, played by the late Forsythe, while actress Linda Evans portrayed his new wife Krystle.

Speaking on a festive episode of The Graham Norton Show, the 88-year-old actress said: “I was in my 40s when I got the role, Linda was in her 30s, and John was 62, but the press would go on about us as older women and never mentioned John’s age.

“There was so much ageism in Hollywood, so I’d bring it up in interviews and Mr Forsythe didn’t like it.

“Then when I accepted the People’s Choice award before he could, he refused to speak and walked off stage.

“He didn’t speak to me for a whole season after that, and when I had to do a scene where he was supposed to try and strangle me, I insisted on having a stand-in.”

The soap opera aired on ABC from 1981 to 1989, and in that time it picked up many accolades, including the infamous People’s Choice award in 1986 for favourite drama which Dame Joan referred to.

Joan Collins
A new BBC documentary will explore the life of Dame Joan Collins (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The actress will also speak about her career and provide a behind-the-scenes look into her private home movies in a new BBC documentary, This Is Joan Collins.

Dame Joan said: “I was asked to do it several times before, but I would only do it if I could be in control and I didn’t want talking heads.

“There are interesting things in it because I met so many fascinating people.

“Some people think I am grand, but I am not, and you see me as I am, it’s very down to earth. I’ve seen it and it’s very entertaining.”

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One on Friday December 17 at 10.35pm, and on BBC iPlayer.

