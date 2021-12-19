Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Oti Mabuse to host Radio 4 podcast about her dancing heroes

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 3:25 pm
Oti Mabuse (Ian West/PA)
Oti Mabuse (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will examine some of the extraordinary people who changed the world of dance in a new Radio 4 podcast for BBC Sounds.

Oti Mabuse’s Dancing Legends will see the professional dancer, who has been tipped to replace John Barrowman on ITV’s Dancing On Ice judging panel, meet some of the most renowned names in dance, from ground-breaking ballet star Misty Copeland, to award-winning choreographer Matthew Bourne.

She will also meet some of her own personal heroes including South African dancer Kitty Phetla, choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips and Strictly alumni Vincent Simone.

Mabuse will also study the lives of people who changed the face of dance, from “queen of Charleston” Josephine Baker, to Irish dance supremo Michael Flatley.

Mabuse said: “When I think of dancing, I can’t help but think of the dancers and choreographers who helped pave the way for dancers like myself.

“It’s been so great to get a snapshot into their lives and the legacies they’ve left behind.

“This series has it all – music, interviews and the chance to hear me try out some of the iconic moves myself, let’s just say there’s a few steps I will not be trying again!”

Oti Mabuse’s Dancing Legends will be available weekly from January 12 on BBC Sounds and will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 4.

