Home Entertainment

Romeo Beckham unveils new tattoo inspired by his father

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 1:09 pm
David Beckham (right) and his son Romeo Beckham attend the Invictus Games 2018 closing ceremony in Sydney (PA)
David Beckham’s son Romeo has followed in his father’s footsteps by getting a winged cross tattooed on the back of his neck.

The footballer, 19, unveiled the latest addition to his collection on Friday, sharing a black and white photo with his 3.2 million Instagram followers.

He visited tattoo artist Brian Woo, known as Dr Woo, in Los Angeles to get the design – which his father, 46, also has.

He captioned the post: “Insane ! Thank u bro.”

Justin Bieber, who also has a pair of wings inked on the back of his neck, was among those praising the tattoo.

The 27-year-old pop star said: “Love it, it was ur dad that inspired mine too. Looks great.”

Romeo, who recently made his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team, has several other tattoos, including a dove on his hand with the words “lead with love” inked below, and an eagle on his leg.

His father, meanwhile, has around 60.

The pair also share a love of football, with the pair regularly attending matches together.

In December, they watched Manchester United play and, although the final result was “not the result” Romeo wanted, he said he still had an “amazing night” with his father.

David started his professional football career at Manchester United in 1992 at the age of 17.

He left the club in 2003 and went on to play for teams including Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

