West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 5:59 am Updated: January 10, 2022, 11:11 am
Ariana DeBose as Anita in West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
Ariana DeBose as Anita in West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Ariana DeBose has thanked the Golden Globes for recognising her but says there is “still work to be done” following a year in which the event has faced heavy criticism.

The actress, who stars in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 reimagining of the hit Broadway musical West Side Story said winning an accolade was “always going to be special.”

DeBose won best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role as Anita in the film adaptation of the 1957 stage production, appearing alongside Rachel Zegler.

Her win comes in a year during which it emerged that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the body that presents the awards, had no black members.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you.”

Zegler, who plays Maria in the film, reflected on how “very strange” life can be after winning the award for best actress exactly three years on from being cast.

“I got cast as Maria in west side story on 1/9/19,” the 20 year-old tweeted.

“And I just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22.

“Life is very strange.”

The film was also named as best musical or comedy film at the 79th annual ceremony.

