Jake Gyllenhaal reveals which Hollywood star left him starstruck

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jake Gyllenhaal has recalled being starstruck when he first met fellow Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

Donnie Darko star Gyllenhaal, 41, starred alongside Pitt’s then-wife, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, in 2002’s The Good Girl.

The film, which also featured John C Reilly, saw Aniston receive plaudits for the role in which her character has an affair with a colleague, played by Gyllenhaal.

When #JakeGyllenhaal first saw the Danish film, #TheGuilty, he knew he wanted to tell the story through an American lens. “It’s a movie about assumptions—what we project onto other people when we can't see them, and why we do that.” Read on, here. https://t.co/6wQIKSlPVZ pic.twitter.com/BHOGalkCuw — W Magazine (@wmag) January 12, 2022

Speaking to W Magazine, he said: “I was starstruck with Mandy Patinkin when he came to see Sunday In The Park With George, a show I did. He originated the (title) role and basically created the role.

“And I was definitely starstruck when I first met Brad Pitt on the set of The Good Girl.

“I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of very racy scenes.

“I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door.

“He said, so confidently and kindly, “Well, you have another one. It’s all right’.

“He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange.”

Jake Gyllenhaal during filming for the Graham Norton Show (PA)

Aniston and Pitt began dating in 1998 and were married in 2000, but divorced in 2005.

Brokeback Mountain star Gyllenhaal also spoke about his favourite films growing up, telling the publication they were Gigi and Point Break.

He said: “I was forced to watch Gigi, and so it slowly became my favourite film.

“But then it was Point Break. Doesn’t that sort of encapsulate me?”.