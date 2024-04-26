Pair jailed after police find bags containing almost £100,000 of cannabis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Pair jailed after police find bags containing almost £100,000 of cannabis

Paul Stewart, 32, and Robert Sudzinski, 38, were each jailed for more than a year at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By David McPhee
Paul Stewart and Robert Sudzinski were dealing cannabis.
Paul Stewart and Robert Sudzinski were dealing cannabis.

Two drug dealers have been jailed after a police search recovered nearly £100,000 of cannabis in vacuum-sealed bags.

Paul Stewart, 32, and Robert Sudzinski, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis from addresses in the Granite City and Alloa.

Stewart was found with more than 3kg of the Class B drug in his possession, while Sudzinski had over 2.5kg.

The combined maximum street value of the bags was £99,875.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan jailed each man for more than a year due to the “significant amount of cannabis” found.

Police executed search warrants

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that between January and February last year, Police Scotland received intelligence that Sudzinski was involved in the supply of cannabis at his home on Bankhead Avenue.

On February 21, police were carrying out surveillance on the street when they saw a silver Volkswagen Polo parked up near Sudzinski’s home.

Stewart was seen exiting the vehicle and removing a cardboard box from the boot, which he then carried into the property.

He was then seen exiting the property and getting back into the car.

At around 8.45pm, Stewart’s vehicle was traced by police on Regent’s Walk, where he was cautioned and detained.

During a search of Stewart’s car, police officers found a brown box that contained two vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis.

Around £8,180 in cash was recovered from the footwell of the vehicle, while a further £4,099 was found in Stewart’s jacket pocket.

Properties searched

Search warrants were granted at an address on Scott Crescent, Alloa, and Bankhead Avenue.

When police at the Aberdeen address were afforded entry by Sudzinski, they found various packages and tubs containing cannabis, along with £1,148 in cash.

At the Alloa address, police also found a number of packages and tubs containing cannabis and around £103 in cash.

In respect of Paul Stewart, the total street value of the cannabis found was £54,975.

Robert Sudzinski had cannabis with a street value of £44,900.

In the dock, both men pleaded guilty to one charge each of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

‘The biggest mistake he has ever made’

Stewart’s defence solicitor, Charlotte Watt, told the court that her client was aware this was a serious matter and was “extremely remorseful” for his involvement.

She said: “He describes this offence as the biggest mistake he has ever made and says his life has been a nightmare since [his arrest].

“Mr Stewart’s position is that he made very little financial gain from this.”

Anna Kocela, Sudzinsi’s defence lawyer, told the court that her client had resorted to drug dealing when he lost his job in 2019 and his “life fell apart”.

“He is truly embarrassed and ashamed by his behaviour,” she said. “He cannot believe that he did such a foolish and immature thing.”

Sheriff Buchanan told the two men: “The reality is that this is a serious case involving a significant amount of cannabis.”

He jailed Stewart, of Scott Crescent, Alloa, for 18 months and Sudzinski, of Bankhead Avenue, Aberdeen, for 14 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Paul Stewart and Robert Sudzinski were dealing cannabis.
Highland teen drug-driver given fresh chance to 'turn the corner'
Paul Stewart and Robert Sudzinski were dealing cannabis.
Woman who racially harassed child told 'actions have consequences' - and admonished
Paul Stewart and Robert Sudzinski were dealing cannabis.
Pensioner accidentally hit accelerator of high-speed electric car and caused four-vehicle crash
Paul Stewart and Robert Sudzinski were dealing cannabis.
Serial Fraserburgh fraudster facing jail after being found guilty of Hillary Clinton documentary scam
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Masked man caught with knife at 1am was 'on way to bakery'
Former council leader appears in court accused of sexual offences in Inverness and Orkney
Paul Stewart and Robert Sudzinski were dealing cannabis.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen fan who hurled sectarian abuse at Ibrox steward
Paul Stewart and Robert Sudzinski were dealing cannabis.
'I feel like an idiot now': Alleged victim of Hillary Clinton documentary fraud tells…
Paul Stewart and Robert Sudzinski were dealing cannabis.
Thief swiped money at cash machine then bit man who tried to stop her
Paul Stewart and Robert Sudzinski were dealing cannabis.
Young footballer hits out at sentence of careless driver who left her career in…