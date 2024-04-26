Pair jailed after police find bags containing almost £100,000 of cannabis

Two drug dealers have been jailed after a police search recovered nearly £100,000 of cannabis in vacuum-sealed bags.

Paul Stewart, 32, and Robert Sudzinski, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis from addresses in the Granite City and Alloa.

Stewart was found with more than 3kg of the Class B drug in his possession, while Sudzinski had over 2.5kg.

The combined maximum street value of the bags was £99,875.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan jailed each man for more than a year due to the “significant amount of cannabis” found.

Police executed search warrants

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that between January and February last year, Police Scotland received intelligence that Sudzinski was involved in the supply of cannabis at his home on Bankhead Avenue.

On February 21, police were carrying out surveillance on the street when they saw a silver Volkswagen Polo parked up near Sudzinski’s home.

Stewart was seen exiting the vehicle and removing a cardboard box from the boot, which he then carried into the property.

He was then seen exiting the property and getting back into the car.

At around 8.45pm, Stewart’s vehicle was traced by police on Regent’s Walk, where he was cautioned and detained.

During a search of Stewart’s car, police officers found a brown box that contained two vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis.

Around £8,180 in cash was recovered from the footwell of the vehicle, while a further £4,099 was found in Stewart’s jacket pocket.

Properties searched

Search warrants were granted at an address on Scott Crescent, Alloa, and Bankhead Avenue.

When police at the Aberdeen address were afforded entry by Sudzinski, they found various packages and tubs containing cannabis, along with £1,148 in cash.

At the Alloa address, police also found a number of packages and tubs containing cannabis and around £103 in cash.

In respect of Paul Stewart, the total street value of the cannabis found was £54,975.

Robert Sudzinski had cannabis with a street value of £44,900.

In the dock, both men pleaded guilty to one charge each of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

‘The biggest mistake he has ever made’

Stewart’s defence solicitor, Charlotte Watt, told the court that her client was aware this was a serious matter and was “extremely remorseful” for his involvement.

She said: “He describes this offence as the biggest mistake he has ever made and says his life has been a nightmare since [his arrest].

“Mr Stewart’s position is that he made very little financial gain from this.”

Anna Kocela, Sudzinsi’s defence lawyer, told the court that her client had resorted to drug dealing when he lost his job in 2019 and his “life fell apart”.

“He is truly embarrassed and ashamed by his behaviour,” she said. “He cannot believe that he did such a foolish and immature thing.”

Sheriff Buchanan told the two men: “The reality is that this is a serious case involving a significant amount of cannabis.”

He jailed Stewart, of Scott Crescent, Alloa, for 18 months and Sudzinski, of Bankhead Avenue, Aberdeen, for 14 months.

