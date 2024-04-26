Highland teen drug-driver given fresh chance to ‘turn the corner’

A Highland teen drug-driver who has a “terrible attitude towards cars” has been given a chance to “turn the corner”.

Duncan MacLennan, 19, is currently serving a 10-month custodial sentence after he admitted causing a high-speed chase by police covering more than 26 miles in January last year.

But he appeared by video link at Inverness Sheriff Court again this week to admit driving while disqualified, with 2.7mcgs of cannabis in his system and without insurance.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said police recognised he was banned from driving when they saw him in the Longman on November 3 2022 and stopped his vehicle at the Inverness Justice Centre.

She said: “He opened the door and immediately offered his wrists to be handcuffed. His eyes were glazed and he was lethargic. It was suspected he was under the influence of cannabis.”

The limit for driving is 2mcgs.

‘I think he is turning a corner’

Defence solicitor Willie Young told Sheriff Gary Aitken, who sent MacLennan to detention on January 11 this year: “There has been a significant change in his attitude towards his offending.

“I think he is turning a corner.

“His involvement in a road traffic collision and becoming a father has introduced some maturity to him and priorities in life.

“He was homeless at the time and living in the car in question. He took it to attend a community payback order (CPO) appointment at the Justice Centre.”

Sheriff Aitken put MacLennan, of Pier Road, Aultbea, on a CPO with 18 months supervision and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody. He also banned him for three years.

He told the teenager: “You have a terrible attitude towards cars and driving and that is why you are where you are.

“The suggestion is that you have finally learned your lesson and you want to move on with your life.

“I will give you that chance but if you offend in this manner again you will be right back in there.”