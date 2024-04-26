Highland teen drug-driver given fresh chance to ‘turn the corner’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland teen drug-driver given fresh chance to ‘turn the corner’

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Duncan MacLennan, 19, had a terrible attitude towards cars and driving but may now have learned his lesson.

By David Love
Duncan Maclennan. Image: Facebook
A Highland teen drug-driver who has a “terrible attitude towards cars” has been given a chance to “turn the corner”.

Duncan MacLennan, 19, is currently serving a 10-month custodial sentence after he admitted causing a high-speed chase by police covering more than 26 miles in January last year.

But he appeared by video link at Inverness Sheriff Court again this week to admit driving while disqualified, with 2.7mcgs of cannabis in his system and without insurance.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said police recognised he was banned from driving when they saw him in the Longman on November 3 2022 and stopped his vehicle at the Inverness Justice Centre.

She said: “He opened the door and immediately offered his wrists to be handcuffed. His eyes were glazed and he was lethargic. It was suspected he was under the influence of cannabis.”

The limit for driving is 2mcgs.

‘I think he is turning a corner’

Defence solicitor Willie Young told Sheriff Gary Aitken, who sent MacLennan to detention on January 11 this year: “There has been a significant change in his attitude towards his offending.

“I think he is turning a corner.

“His involvement in a road traffic collision and becoming a father has introduced some maturity to him and priorities in life.

“He was homeless at the time and living in the car in question. He took it to attend a community payback order (CPO) appointment at the Justice Centre.”

Sheriff Aitken put MacLennan, of Pier Road, Aultbea, on a CPO with 18 months supervision and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody. He also banned him for three years.

He told the teenager: “You have a terrible attitude towards cars and driving and that is why you are where you are.

“The suggestion is that you have finally learned your lesson and you want to move on with your life.

“I will give you that chance but if you offend in this manner again you will be right back in there.”

