Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Made In Chelsea stars back NHS campaign to get young people boosted

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 12:03 am
The TV stars urged young people to get boosted (DHSC/PA)
The TV stars urged young people to get boosted (DHSC/PA)

Made In Chelsea stars Julius Cowdrey and Miles Nazaire have backed an NHS campaign calling on young people to get their boosters.

The reality stars have released a new fitness video supporting the Covid vaccination programme, calling on people to take part in the “Booster Bootcamp”, to protect themselves and others from the illness.

Uptake for the booster is lower among younger people, with around 54% of eligible 18 to 30 year olds boosted, compared to more than 80% of eligible adults in England, according to the Department of Health.

Recent data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that people who have not been vaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

The video shows the duo in the gym, as they say the best thing young people can do for their health and fitness is get the jab.

Nazaire said: “If you make just one change this year, make it getting vaccinated against Covid-19. It’s the simplest and best way to protect yourself and others which is why I’m urging people to come forward.

“I’ve had my booster – it was quick and easy, and I want to thank the NHS for everything they’re doing to get jabs in arms.

Miles Nazaire in the campaign film (DHSC/PA)

“So please, if you haven’t already, get boosted and get protected.”

Cowdrey added: “As someone who prioritises their health, getting boosted was a no-brainer. It’s simply the best way to take care of yourself and it protects your loved ones from Covid-19.

“And if you have been boosted, great! Make sure you urge your friends and family to get their Covid-19 vaccines too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal