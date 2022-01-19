Made In Chelsea stars back NHS campaign to get young people boosted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Made In Chelsea stars Julius Cowdrey and Miles Nazaire have backed an NHS campaign calling on young people to get their boosters.

The reality stars have released a new fitness video supporting the Covid vaccination programme, calling on people to take part in the “Booster Bootcamp”, to protect themselves and others from the illness.

Uptake for the booster is lower among younger people, with around 54% of eligible 18 to 30 year olds boosted, compared to more than 80% of eligible adults in England, according to the Department of Health.

Recent data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that people who have not been vaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

The video shows the duo in the gym, as they say the best thing young people can do for their health and fitness is get the jab.

Nazaire said: “If you make just one change this year, make it getting vaccinated against Covid-19. It’s the simplest and best way to protect yourself and others which is why I’m urging people to come forward.

“I’ve had my booster – it was quick and easy, and I want to thank the NHS for everything they’re doing to get jabs in arms.

Miles Nazaire in the campaign film (DHSC/PA)

“So please, if you haven’t already, get boosted and get protected.”

Cowdrey added: “As someone who prioritises their health, getting boosted was a no-brainer. It’s simply the best way to take care of yourself and it protects your loved ones from Covid-19.

“And if you have been boosted, great! Make sure you urge your friends and family to get their Covid-19 vaccines too.”