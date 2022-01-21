Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

New Gwyneth Paltrow candle to mark anniversary of landmark US abortion ruling

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 4:17 am
New Gwyneth Paltrow candle to mark anniversary of landmark US abortion ruling (Ian West/PA)
New Gwyneth Paltrow candle to mark anniversary of landmark US abortion ruling (Ian West/PA)

Gwyneth Paltrow has announced a new limited edition candle to mark the anniversary of a landmark US supreme court decision on abortion rights.

The actress said the Hands Off My Vagina candle would honour the historic Roe v Wade case on January 22.

She said 25 dollars (£18) from each sale of the candle would be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project.

Following the Roe v Wade case in 1973 it was ruled the US Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

In a post on social media, Paltrow said the campaign was to support the “critical right” to protect rights and basic freedoms.

“The word ‘vagina’ holds a lot of power,” she wrote.

“And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they’re not invited.

“Your reproductive organs; your choice”.

The candles, which cost 75 dollars each, will be sold on the website goop.com and donations from the proceeds will be made until July 1.

