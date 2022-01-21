Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Elton John says it is ‘good to be back’ as he returns to the stage in America

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 5:33 am
Elton John says its ‘good to be back’ as he returns to the stage in America (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Elton John said it is “good to be back” as he returned to the stage for the first time in almost two years to resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The global megastar, 74, told the audience in New Orleans, Louisiana, he had “never had this amount of time off” from playing music in his life.

“We haven’t played a show since March 6 2020,” he said.

“This is a new experience for us. I’ve never had this amount of time off in my life playing music, at least since I was 17 years of age.

He continued: “I have a fact for you: you have been holding onto these tickets for 745 days and I can’t thank you enough for being so patient.

“We live in funny times but we’re going to have a great time tonight”.

The tour, which is to be Sir Elton’s last after more than half a century on the road, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the video on Twitter he captioned it: “It’s good to be back!

“New Orleans, I’ve loved you since I first visited in 1971!

“You’ve got funk and you’ve got electricity and I couldn’t have asked for a better welcome back after so long off the road. Texas, I’ll see you soon!”

Sir Elton will play in states across the US until the end of April, after which he will begin the European leg of the tour.

In November he announced two special homecoming shows at Vicarage Road, the home of Watford Football Club, to finish the tour in July.

