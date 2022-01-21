Total of 276 films in contention for 94th Academy Awards By Press Association January 21, 2022, 6:13 am Total of 276 films eligible for 94th Academy Awards Francis Specker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A total of 276 films are eligible for the 94th Academy Awards, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced. The list includes Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, Spider-Man: No Way Home and West Side Story, among many others To be eligible for best picture consideration films must have submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards entry as part of the submission requirements. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is among the 267 films eligible for this year’s Academy Awards (Brian Lawless/ PA) This year’s eligibility period has been shortened to 10 months. Nominations voting begins next week on January 27 and finishes on February 1. The nominations are due be announced on Tuesday February 8 with the 94th Oscars ceremony scheduled for March 27. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal New Critics Choice Awards ceremony date set to clash with Baftas Glenn Weiss to return as director of the 94th Oscars show No Time To Die and Dune lead the field as first Oscars shortlists announced Emerald Fennell, Maria Bakalova and Steven Yeun among stars invited into Academy