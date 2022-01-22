Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emmerdale star Max Parker engaged to on-screen brother

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 6:57 pm
(ITV handout)
(ITV handout)

Emmerdale star Max Parker has announced he is engaged to his on-screen brother Kris Mochrie.

The couple met on the set of the ITV soap and have reportedly been in a relationship since the summer of 2020.

Sharing a photo of them during a beachside holiday, Parker wrote on Instagram: “He deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart.

“HE SAID YES! Happiest moment of my life. @krismoc my fiance.”

Mochrie shared a photo of the proposal and a video of them kissing against the backdrop of the sea.

He wrote: “The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am.

“I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day and I’m so so grateful that he came in to my life.

“I had no idea at all! But it was just perfect… I mean this film says it all.

“Max had asked my Mum for any jewellery that my Gran had. Mum still had my Grans locket and he has had it made in to the middle of the engagement ring on the inside. So so special.”

Mochrie thanked Emmerdale for bringing them together as well as their family and friends.

Former Emmerdale castmember Anthony Quinlan, who played Pete Barton, was among those sending their congratulations.

He wrote: “Aww buzzing! Congratulations guys.”

Natalie Ann Jamieson, best known as Amy Wyatt in the soap, added: “Amazing news!! Congratulations you gorgeous pair.”

Parker starred as Luke Posner in Emmerdale, while Mochrie played his brother, the villainous Lee.

