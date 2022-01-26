Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Katie Price announces launch of her OnlyFans channel days after arrest

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 1:53 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 3:03 pm
Katie Price dressed as a nun wearing a sash saying ‘My Body My Rules’ during a photocall for her Only Fans website (Ian West/PA)
Katie Price dressed as a nun wearing a sash saying ‘My Body My Rules’ during a photocall for her Only Fans website (Ian West/PA)

Katie Price has announced she will be launching a channel on OnlyFans where she will share “glamorous shots” and updates about her life with her fans.

The former glamour model, who was known professionally as Jordan, announced the move on Wednesday at a press conference in London.

This comes as the 43-year-old entrepreneur faces the possibility of jail after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Katie Price media call
The former glamour model was known professionally as Jordan (Ian West/PA)

Price arrived at a photocall for the announcement dressed as a nun with a bright pink sash that said “My Body My Rules”.

Speaking at the conference, she said: “I see my OnlyFans channel as a place I can feel secure, confident, empowered and beautiful.

“Yes there will be some glamorous shots, but most importantly, this will be a place for me to share my world and my adventures with my closest supporters in my own authentic voice.”

Police were called to Price’s Sussex home on Friday amid reports that she had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost.

Price was banned from contacting Penticost in 2019 under the terms of a five-year restraining order and was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

She also avoided having to appear in court on Monday after a three-year-old fine totalling £7,358 she owed was paid.

Katie Price restraining order
Price has had several run-ins with the law in recent weeks (Ian West/PA)

In December, she was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban following a crash near her home.

The former model, who became a household name around the turn of the millennium, has had several run-ins with the law over the years.

Price, who is engaged to Carl Woods, has been married on three previous occasions to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and Hayler.

She has five children, two with Hayler, two with Andre and a son from a relationship with Dwight Yorke.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]