Andrew Garfield to become honouree at 24th annual Costume Designers Guild awards

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 3:21 am
Andrew Garfield to become honouree at 24th annual Costume Designers Guild awards (Ian West/PA)
Andrew Garfield to become honouree at 24th annual Costume Designers Guild awards (Ian West/PA)

Andrew Garfield is to become an honouree at the 24th annual Costume Designer Guild awards.

The actor will be given the Spotlight award at the ceremony, due to take place on March 9.

Garfield currently stars in Netflix’s biographical film Tick, Tick… Boom! about the life of US composer Jonathan Larson.

“Andrew Garfield’s history with costume design has transcended genre,” Salvador Perez, president of the CDG.

https://twitter.com/CostumeAwards/status/1489292600267853826/photo/1

“A tech giant, a decorated soldier, a superhero, and now, with his performances in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick…Boom!, he has proven that he can do, and wear, just about anything.”

Garfield has already been recognised for his role in Tick, Tick…Boom!, winning best actor in a musical/ comedy film at this year’s Golden Globes.

The film, which is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tells the story of Rent creator Larson’s attempt to enter the industry by writing a new musical.

Also to be honoured at the CDG awards are Spider-Man producers Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor who will receive the Distinguished Collaborators award.

Oscar nominated costume designer Sharen Davis will become the 24th CDGA Career Achievement honouree.

