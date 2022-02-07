Alec Baldwin says his driver’s car was stolen as he landed in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Alec Baldwin says his driver’s car was stolen as he landed in UK

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 11:33 am
Alec Baldwin said his driver’s car was stolen after he landed in the UK, where he is reported to be working on his first film since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (PA)
Alec Baldwin said his driver’s car was stolen after he landed in the UK, where he is reported to be working on his first film since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (PA)

Alec Baldwin said his driver’s car was stolen after he landed in the UK, where he is reported to be working on his first film since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Hollywood actor and comedian, 63, is thought to be filming air disaster thriller 97 Minutes close to Alton, Hampshire, and has shared a series of videos that appear to be taken on the town’s high street.

Directed by Timo Vuorensola, the film follows a hijacked aircraft set to fall from the sky in 97 minutes when its fuel runs out.

In a video posted over the weekend, Baldwin told his 2.4 million Instagram followers: “I’m going to go ahead and record this because I think it’s funny.

“I get to the airport and I get through immigration and they get my bags and I’m heading to the car that’s going to drive me to where I’m going.

“And the driver says, ‘I’m going to go to the car park and I’ll be back straight away’.”

Baldwin said he called the hire company after waiting for 20 minutes – only to discover the driver’s car had been taken.

Laughing, the actor added: “Anyway, I hope you found your car.”

Alec Baldwin
Baldwin continues to fight two lawsuits brought against him following the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins (PA)

In a second video apparently recorded as he walked down Alton High Street, Baldwin mused about the “little town”.

He said: “Whenever I come to places like this, whenever I travel away from home, away from the US, I look at little places like this and I think, ‘What’s it like to live here? What would it be like to grow up here – to be a kid and this was your home?’

“I grew up in a pretty suburban town – a pretty big town but it was very suburban – on Long Island.”

Baldwin continues to fight two lawsuits brought against him following the shooting of Ms Hutchins on the set of western Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Ms Hutchins was fatally wounded when Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, authorities said.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the actor recently appealed to have allegations, brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, thrown out.

Along with nearly two dozen other defendants associated with the film, Baldwin is also facing another lawsuit brought by the head of lighting on the film, Serge Svetnoy, over the incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal