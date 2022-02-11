Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton expecting first child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton expecting first child

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 1:33 pm
Lottie Tomlinson is expecting her first child with boyfriend Lewis Burton (Ian West/PA)
Lottie Tomlinson is expecting her first child with boyfriend Lewis Burton (Ian West/PA)

Make-up artist Lottie Tomlinson has announced she is expecting her first child with former professional tennis player Lewis Burton.

The 23-year-old, who is the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

She posted a photo of herself holding her bump and a second shot of herself and Burton, 29, who previously dated former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

The caption accompanying the images read “just the 3 of us”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Tomlinson and Burton have been together since July 2020.

Burton commented on Tomlinson’s post, saying “I love you both forever”, followed by a red heart.

The pair have both experienced tragedy in recent years with the death of loved ones.

Burton’s ex-girlfriend Flack died by suicide in February 2020.

Lewis Burton is expecting a child with Lottie Tomlinson
Lewis Burton is the ex-boyfriend of Caroline Flack (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tomlinson’s sister Felicite died of an accidental overdose three years after her mother Johannah died of leukaemia in 2016.

Tomlinson and Burton reportedly got to know each other at a party in May 2020, hosted by Flack’s close friend Lou Teasdale.

The party was organised to mark three months since the death of Flack.

Tomlinson and Burton have not revealed the due date of their child.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal