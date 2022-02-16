Kerry Katona and Kim Woodburn in line-up for TV cooking show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kerry Katona, Sam Thompson and Kim Woodburn are among the celebrities who have signed up for a crash course on cooking for a new TV show.

Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran, musician Shaun Ryder, presenter Zeze Millz, First Dates waitress Laura Tott, and comedian Paul Chowdhry will also be among the famous faces taking part in E4’s Celebrity Cooking School.

The show will see the stars learn about the culinary arts from top chefs.

TV cleaning guru Kim Woodburn will be taking part in the star-studded show (Andy Butterton/PA)

They will be trained and judged by Michelin-starred Giorgio Locatelli, owner of London-based Italian restaurant Locanda Locatelli, who will be aided by Michelin-trained chef and TikTok star Poppy O’Toole.

Ms O’Toole lost her job as a chef at a restaurant due to the pandemic, but rose to fame on the social media platform, where she now has two million followers, after a video she created showing how to make McDonald’s hash browns went viral.

Celebrity Cooking School will be hosted by radio and TV presenter Melvin Odoom, and promises to be entertaining as the novice cooks are asked to complete complicated culinary tasks.

Former Made In Chelsea star turned social media influencer Sam Thompson has signed up for Celebrity Cooking School (Ian West/PA)

Also joining cleaning queen Woodburn and former Made In Chelsea star Thompson in the challenge is former professional footballer Kevin Alexander Stephens, now a social media content creator known as Stevo The Madman, and Made In Chelsea’s Maeva D’Ascanio.

The judges will decide who stays and who goes in the competition after the stars attempt to tackle a series of complex cooking challenges well beyond their ability.

The winner will be crowned “Best in Class” at the end of the competition.

– Celebrity Cooking School is due to air later this year on E4 and online streaming platform All4.